Howatson+Company Promotes Gavin Chimes To CCO, Appoints Richard Shaw As Deputy CCO

Howatson+Company has announced a new creative leadership structure, with Gavin Chimes now its chief creative officer. Richard Shaw has also been promoted to deputy chief creative officer from executive creative director.

Chimes was part of the founding team at Howatson+Company, joining at its inception in 2021.

Prior to Howatson+Company, Chimes worked at CHE Proximity, Clemenger BBDO, Marcel and Droga5, developing multiple D&AD and Cannes-winning campaigns such as Tiger Beer Air-Ink, The Lion’s Share, NRMA First Saturday, Sloways and Samsung Microcodes.

Shaw joined Howatson+Company in 2022 as executive creative director. He joined Chris Howatson, the agency’s eponymous founder and CEO, from CHEP, where he led Samsung, Australia’s largest integrated account in one agency. With almost 20 years of experience, Shaw has worked across a portfolio of integrated clients at Australia’s best agencies, including Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, TBWA and DDB.

Throughout Shaw’s career, his work, and that of his creative departments, has focused on highly impactful and strategic communications, executed by any and all means possible. Whether it’s re-launching Australia’s biggest brands to the public, engaging people in a moment in time, or launching a brand from scratch, there’s no idea too big, no shape of campaign too different to solve any brief. His work has been awarded at every major global award show for its creativity, craft and effectiveness.

“Gav’s promotion is in recognition of his leadership and creative excellence, but most especially his tenacity in always seeking the best outcome for our clients. No brief is too small. No objective too challenging. Gav is a true believer of effectiveness as the strategy, creativity as the solution. I’m very proud to have him lead the creative product of our fabulous agency as CCO,” said Howatson.

“Similarly, Rich’s promotion is in recognition of his uncompromising commitment to our clients with creativity always as the answer. He is a calm, guiding hand, regardless how complex the conditions. And an exceptional people leader. I couldn’t be more proud of Gav and Rich and confident in our future.”

Says Chimes and Shaw: “It’s been a privilege helping build something extraordinary over the last few years. Yet it’s only the start. We look forward to continuing H+CO’s trajectory, working with wonderful people and clients to make the best work in the world.”