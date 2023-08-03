Wednesday TV Ratings: It’s A Win For 10 With Launch Of ‘Thank God You’re Here!’

Noughties Improv favourite Thank God You’re Here has returned to screens after a 16 year hiatus and it’s been welcomed back with open arms.

The show launched on Network 10 yesterday to 684,000 metro viewers. This was markedly above the next most-watched show in entertainment which was Seven’s The Chase with 539,000 metro viewers.

Thank God You’re Here is hinged on a particular improv game where comedian guests are asked to walk through a big blue door and hold their own in whatever random scene they have walked into.

The show helped 10 win all demos across the metro area.

Meanwhile, advertising favourite Gruen also hopped into the top 10 with 480,000 people watching the popular advertising show.

Overall, Seven won the night with 27.4 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 26.7 per cent, Network 10 with 20.0 per cent, the ABC with 18.8 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.7% 27.4% 20.0% 18.8% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 920,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 905,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 735,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 719,000 5 THANK GOD YOU’RE HERE – LAUNCH Network 10 684,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 611,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 549,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 539,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 486,000 10 GRUEN-EV ABC TV 480,000