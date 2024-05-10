NBL Slam Dunks New Network Ten Broadcast Deal

NBL Slam Dunks New Network Ten Broadcast Deal
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



All your swishes have come true… the biggest matches of the 2024/2025 Hungry Jack’s NBL season will be available live and free on 10 and 10 Play when the season tips off later in the year.

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) will be accessible to more sports fans in the 2024/25 season, after the League secured a new free-to-air broadcast arrangement that will see games played on 10 and in High Definition (HD).

As the NBL’s free-to-air partner, 10 is returning the League to a free-to-air main channel for the first time in a decade. Fans can cheer, groan, and armchair coach from 2:30pm each Sunday when the week’s biggest game is broadcast on 10 and simulcast on 10 Play.

“We want to thank Network 10 for having the loyalty and faith in the NBL to put our League on a main free-to-air channel, helping solidify our standing as a major player in the sporting landscape,” said NBL CEO, David Stevenson.

The NBL has come off a landmark season for attendances, with 40 sell-outs across the campaign, more than one million fans attended games for the first time in League history, and crowds rose by 11 percent with Stevenson expecting that audience to keep increasing.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the National Basketball League which ensures that all the action, excitement and fierce competition of the League will be broadcast on Network 10,” said Adam Cush, sport production director, Paramount Australia and New Zealand.

“Ensuring broad reach on free-to-air, we are committed to showcasing the sport in innovative ways and exposing it to a plethora of programming opportunities across all our platforms”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

NBL Network Ten

Latest News

ThinkNewsBrands To Play A Major Role At CMO ANZ Summit
  • Advertising

ThinkNewsBrands To Play A Major Role At CMO ANZ Summit

Australia’s premier news brands will be front and centre at the CMO ANZ Summit, with the industry body for written news media, ThinkNewsBrands, named as the event’s prime media partner. The event, to be held on the Gold Coast on the 8th and 9th of August, is an invitation-only, premium forum bringing together leading marketing […]

TV Ratings (09/05/2024): Carlton Beats Melbourne In Nail-biting Win
  • TV Ratings

TV Ratings (09/05/2024): Carlton Beats Melbourne In Nail-biting Win

Seven stormed to the top of the ratings last night with a total TV National reach of 1,790,000 reported for the AFL. It was another nailbiting match with Carlton beating Melbourne by one point in another a tense match between the two teams. Interestingly there was yet another divergence in the show with the highest […]

Why Brands Are Investing BIG In Netball
  • Opinion

Why Brands Are Investing BIG In Netball

Brands finally understanding the potential of netball in Australia. And that's despite the Matildas' ongoing efforts.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine