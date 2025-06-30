Dentsu Queensland & Tourism & Events Queensland Team Up With Nine To Invite Readers To Experience ‘That Holiday Feeling’ For Themselves

dentsu Queensland and Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) have partnered with Nine to hero the diversity of experiences across Queensland’s regions in a special 16-page Traveller liftout in The Sun Herald and The Sunday Age newspapers.

The liftout focuses on the diversity of Queensland getaways, from sundrenched sands, lush rainforests, vibrant city scenes to rich cultural connections. dentsu Queensland co-ordinated 17 individual partners across Queensland’s regions to bring the liftout to life. With stunning photography of Queensland’s iconic travel destinations, the Traveller liftout is a complete guide to finding a Queensland getaway for any vibe.

dentsu Queensland’s strategy for the extension of its ‘that Holiday feeling’ campaign for key partners across region focused on print thanks to it remaining a core channel for reaching a broad audience with high visual impact, particularly in the travel sector. The latest Roy Morgan data showed that total news publishing readership has grown to 21.7m Australians each month (aged 14+).

Furthermore, these readers engage deeply, with 64 per cent of people are reading three or more content categories each month, with the Travel category seeing a unique audience of 6.6m.

“This partnership between Nine, TEQ, and dentsu Queensland has delivered more than a campaign—it’s a vibrant celebration of travel that captures ‘That Holiday Feeling’ in every turn of the page,” said Emilia Ball, dentsu Queensland integrated partnerships lead.

“We are so proud to have worked with all of our regions and Tourism and Events Queensland to invite readers to experience it themselves.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the 16-page Nine Traveller lift-out in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age,” added Kim McConnie, TEQ group executive marketing.

“This is a first-of-its-kind feature for Queensland, in terms of scale and print presence, and it brilliantly showcases what’s new, what’s iconic, and what’s hot across our participating regions. It’s a powerful celebration of our destination and a true reflection of the Team Queensland spirit that brought it to life.”

Amanda Upton, Nine Head of Travel and Luxury, concluded: “We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with TEQ on the ‘That Holiday Feeling’ campaign and showcase all of Queensland’s regions to Traveller’s highly engaged audience. We know our readers are avid domestic travellers, and it’s a pleasure and privilege to offer them more trusted travel inspiration and compelling reasons to visit these regions.”

The liftout ran on June 22 and June 29 across print and digital.

The work comes as dentsu Queensland continues a strong 2025, with managing director Chris Ernst recently winning the Next of the Best Leadership Award and the agency debuting on AFR’s Best Places to Work Media & Marketing list.

The recognition for the agency’s strong culture comes against a backdrop of double-digit revenue growth as dentsu Queensland cements itself as one of the country’s leading integrated agency offerings.

dentsu Queensland has just added Tourism Whitsundays and Au.DA to its growing portfolio of clients as well as continues to work with clients including; Good Drinks Australia and Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA), Experience Gold Coast, Tourism Tropical North Queensland, Visit Sunshine Coast, McCormick Foods, Great Southern Bank, Aveo Retirement Living.

Credits:

dentsu Queensland

Emilia Ball

Peter Clark

Madeleine Grieve

TEQ

Jessica Ward

Maddison Tanner

Kim McConnie

Nine