Tuesday TV Ratings: England Vs China Makes The Top 20 With Expats Signing Up To Watch

The England Women’s football team thrashed China yesterday in Adelaide, securing a monumental 6-1 win.

The game was a surprising hit in the TV ratings, making into the top 20 most-watched shows with a total of 259,000 metro viewers watching the game on Seven.

Australia has a high population of both English and Chinese immigrants with both countries in the top three sources of permanent migrants for the year 2021-2022.

Meanwhile The Chase, also Seven, was the overall most-watched TV show of the night with 553,000 metro views, followed by Home and Away with 483,000 metro views.

Nine’s Travel Guides was the third most-watched show of the night with 419,000 viewers signing up to watch.

Network 10’s Hunted pulled in 414,000 metro views and ABC’s War on Waste with 365,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 29.9 per cent, Nine with 25.8 per cent, Network 10 with 19.0 per cent, ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 8.3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.8% 29.9% 19.0% 17.0% 8.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 938,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 924,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 769,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 738,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 609,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 571,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 553,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 483,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 426,000 10 TRAVEL GUIDES -RPT Nine Network 419,000