Tuesday TV Ratings: England Vs China Makes The Top 20 With Expats Signing Up To Watch
The England Women’s football team thrashed China yesterday in Adelaide, securing a monumental 6-1 win.
The game was a surprising hit in the TV ratings, making into the top 20 most-watched shows with a total of 259,000 metro viewers watching the game on Seven.
Australia has a high population of both English and Chinese immigrants with both countries in the top three sources of permanent migrants for the year 2021-2022.
Meanwhile The Chase, also Seven, was the overall most-watched TV show of the night with 553,000 metro views, followed by Home and Away with 483,000 metro views.
Nine’s Travel Guides was the third most-watched show of the night with 419,000 viewers signing up to watch.
Network 10’s Hunted pulled in 414,000 metro views and ABC’s War on Waste with 365,000 metro views.
Overall, Seven won the night with 29.9 per cent, Nine with 25.8 per cent, Network 10 with 19.0 per cent, ABC with 17.0 per cent and SBS with 8.3 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|25.8%
|29.9%
|19.0%
|17.0%
|8.3%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|938,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|924,000
|3
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|769,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|738,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|609,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|571,000
|7
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|553,000
|8
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|483,000
|9
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|426,000
|10
|TRAVEL GUIDES -RPT
|Nine Network
|419,000
