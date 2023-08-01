Monday TV Ratings: Matilda’s Win Over Canada Is Seven’s Most-Watched Show Of 2023

The Matildas made history yesterday when they became the first Australian team EVER to finish top of their World Cup Group.

Highlights:

A staggering 2.16 million Aussies tuned in to watch the Matildas game on broadcast TV nationally

The match was Seven’s most-watched show of the year

In metro views, the game pulled in 1.55 million views, more than double that of the Ashes

Last night the Australian women’s team pulled a sensational 4-0 win over Olympic champions Canada, despite star player Sam Kerr being on the bench.

Fans naturally went wild, with many calling out the misogynists who had previously put down the women’s team.

“I see all the usual fkwit men who say women’s sport sucks compared to men. Says we shouldn’t be paid the same. Says we can’t get bums on seats. Says we don’t deserve the same coverage or sponsorship blah blah. Real quiet now,” one Tweeter said.

There were no doubt that bums were certainly on seats, both in Melbourne and at home. The match was Seven’s most-watched programme of the year with a staggering 2.16 million national broadcast viewers and 2.42 million total TV viewers (this includes 7 plus).

In metro figures, a total of 1,548,000 viewers watched the game and 992,000 viewers watched the pre-match – meaning once again the women’s football had more than double the number of viewers of the Ashes which pulled in 754,000 metro views.

In the Ashes, Stuart Broad took the final two wickets to give England cricket victory over Australia cricket by 49 runs. This means the overall series has come to a draw with Australia retaining the Ashes.

Overall Seven won the night with 43.0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.8 per cent, Network 10 with1 2.8 per cent, the ABC with 11.5 per cent and SBS with 4.9 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.8% 43.0% 12.8% 11.5% 4.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUS Seven Network 1,548,000 2 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUS POST GAME Seven Network 992,000 3 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 991,000 4 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 962,000 5 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 823,000 6 NINE NEWS Nine Network 802,000 7 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIFTH TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D5 Nine Network 754,000 8 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 716,000 9 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUS PRE-GAME Seven Network 616,000 10 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 589,000