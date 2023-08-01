Monday TV Ratings: Matilda’s Win Over Canada Is Seven’s Most-Watched Show Of 2023

Sofia Geraghty
The Matildas made history yesterday when they became the first Australian team EVER to finish top of their World Cup Group.

Highlights:

  • A staggering 2.16 million Aussies tuned in to watch the Matildas game on broadcast TV nationally
  • The match was Seven’s most-watched show of the year
  • In metro views, the game pulled in 1.55 million views, more than double that of the Ashes

Last night the Australian women’s team pulled a sensational 4-0 win over Olympic champions Canada, despite star player Sam Kerr being on the bench.

Fans naturally went wild, with many calling out the misogynists who had previously put down the women’s team.

“I see all the usual fkwit men who say women’s sport sucks compared to men. Says we shouldn’t be paid the same. Says we can’t get bums on seats. Says we don’t deserve the same coverage or sponsorship blah blah. Real quiet now,” one Tweeter said.

There were no doubt that bums were certainly on seats, both in Melbourne and at home. The match was Seven’s most-watched programme of the year with a staggering 2.16 million national broadcast viewers and 2.42 million total TV viewers (this includes 7 plus).

In metro figures, a total of 1,548,000 viewers watched the game and 992,000 viewers watched the pre-match – meaning once again the women’s football had more than double the number of viewers of the Ashes which pulled in 754,000 metro views.

In the Ashes, Stuart Broad took the final two wickets to give England cricket victory over Australia cricket by 49 runs. This means the overall series has come to a draw with Australia retaining the Ashes.

Overall Seven won the night with 43.0 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 27.8 per cent, Network 10 with1 2.8 per cent, the ABC with 11.5 per cent and SBS with 4.9 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
27.8%43.0%12.8%11.5%4.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUSSeven Network1,548,000
2FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUS POST GAMESeven Network992,000
3SEVEN NEWSSeven Network991,000
4SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network962,000
5NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network823,000
6NINE NEWSNine Network802,000
7THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIFTH TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D5Nine Network754,000
8A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network716,000
9FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 CAN V AUS PRE-GAMESeven Network616,000
10ABC NEWS-EVABC TV589,000

CommBank Matildas TV Ratings

