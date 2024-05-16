Slew Of Senior Hires At Sparro by Brainlabs & Jack Nimble

Independent digital marketing agency, Sparro by Brainlabs, and creative production agency, Jack Nimble, have announced four new senior hires across the agency group. The appointments follow several significant recent new business wins and product launches.

Lead image: Kiki Jones, Morgen Mathews, Lauren Nixon-Smith, Michael Sparkes

Kiki Jones joins Jack Nimble as group account director following 3 years at The General Store, working across strategy, brand identity, and client service. Morgen Mathews also joins Jack Nimble as senior account manager following 2 years at We The People in Melbourne, working across influencers, social and production.

These new appointments coincide with the launch of Jack Nimble’s new creator/influencer services and expansion into an integrated offering across radio, TV, OOH and other above-the-line channels. This year has also seen several new business wins for the agency, including several cross-business wins with Sparro by Brainlabs.

“The last few years have been beyond our expectations,” said Angus Mullane, executive producer and co-founder of Jack Nimble.

“Our team has exploded in size from 6 to 35, which has coincided with some of our biggest months on record. A massive part of our growth has been applying our social-first thinking to platforms outside of social”.

“Clients love that we can help them try new concepts on social, find out what their audience responds to, and then scale production up as far as TVCs, out-of-home and even full re-brands. Both Kiki and Morgen are a key part to this growth as they live and breathe social media and also bring a wealth of knowledge working across integrated campaigns for some of the biggest brands in Australia”.

Sparro by Brainlabs has also made two new senior hires. Michael Sparkes has returned to Sparro by Brainlabs as group SEO director. Sparkes previously worked at Sparro for 4 years as SEO lead and then as creative performance director, before returning home to the UK for 2 years.

Morris Bryant, partner and co-founder of Sparro by Brainlabs, spoke of how Michael Sparkes’ return fits into the agency’s broader strategy. “We’re pumped to have Sparkes back at Sparro. When he first joined us 6 years ago, he was an integral part of our maturation into a fully-fledged digital agency. Now he’s going to be a major part of our next growth period.”

Sparro by Brainlabs has also announced the hire of Lauren Nixon-Smith, who joins the agency as senior digital marketer.

Nixon-Smith has spent the last 4.5 years working at News Corp Australia. She will lead a newly minted team of paid media specialists across a client list that includes MYOB and Domino’s APAC media account — a brand with whom Sparro has been working for 7 years.

“We believe that when we grow our knowledge and capabilities, our clients grow with us. It’s why we’ve been making senior hires over the last 12 months, and it’s why we’ve focused on growing our service offering too,” said Bryant.

“We’ve built the most advanced data science team of any indie agency in Australia, grown our creative and production offering with Jack Nimble, and are building unique-in-market AI-driven products across SEO and paid media”.

Since January, Sparro and Jack Nimble have made two other senior hires, plus 12 mid-weight new starters across paid media, SEO, graphic design, creative, social management and affiliate marketing.