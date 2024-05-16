Market Research Firm TRA Names KFC’s “Look On the Fried Side Of Life” As Australia’s Favourite Ad
KFC’s “Look On The Fried Side Of Life” has been named Australia’s favourite ad according to a survey from TRA.
KFC’s spot was joined by Telstra’s ‘This is Footy Country’ and ALDI’s ‘Good different’ taking second and third spot respectively.
In New Zealand, ASB’s ‘Ben & Amy’ took out the number one spot for the fourth consecutive year, followed closely by ANZ’s ‘We Do How’ and Turners ‘Tina from Turners’ rounding out the top three spots.
TRA’s Favourite Ads Survey asks a representative sample of more than 1,250 Kiwis, and the same number of Aussies, aged 18 to 60 years some simple open-ended questions designed to encourage candid feedback, including: “What’s your favourite ad on TV at the moment?”, “Why did you like it?” and “How did it make you feel?”
In the latest NZ survey, the top four have remained consistent in their rankings since (December 2023); four brands are new to list; three have been in the top 10 before but are +/- position in the latest rankings; and one newcomer is listed. This is Australia’s inaugural Favourite Ads Survey conducted by TRA, so all ads are all newcomers to the list.
Carl Sarney, TRA’s head of strategy, and Alex Forrester, TRA’s business director use the TRA’s proprietary framework, Creative Edge, to evaluate the strength of the ad’s creative execution to explain why certain ads perform better than others. The framework includes the ‘three R’s’; how likely an ad is to grab people’s attention (Remarkable), entertain (Rewarding), and how strongly the brand is linked to the creative idea (Remembered).
TRA’s analysis of the results revealed two distinct differences between Australia and New Zealand.
Character focus: NZ ads seem to leverage familiar characters and ongoing stories, such as ASB’s “Ben and Amy” and ANZ’s “Sharma family”. While in Australia, some character-driven ads are also present (e.g., Toyota’s “HiLux ‘In the Middle’), but more frequently focus on branded storytelling and situational humour, such as Cadbury’s generosity theme and Toyota’s humorous take on a messy divorce – versus an identifiable “character”.
National Identity: While both countries have their fair share of culture wars and social polarisation – NZ ads appear more settled with the idea of “Kiwi-ness”, whereas in Australia, the idea of “Aussie-ness” is only approached indirectly by brands (via sport or weather). This may reflect a comparative unease with Australians regarding the idea of being Australian versus the pride New Zealanders feel about being a Kiwi.
Resident New Zealand adman, Carl Sarney said: “One story, spread as big as you can afford to spread it, is creating highly effective, enduring icons that are loved by the public. It’s good news for everybody – campaigns loved by the public tend to drive results that are loved by the C-suite too.
“Ben & Amy are a case in point, the ASB brand characters have resonated with Kiwis for years consistently earning them top spot since the characters were launched back in 2020,” Sarney concluded.
In contrast, Australia’s Alex Forrester said: “The common theme across the Aussie ad winners was the ads were remembered and resonated because the brands strongly linked their brand to the creative idea.
“KFC’s ‘Look on the Fried side of Life’ is a textbook example, a perfect combination of great human insight and brand truth.
“The human insight is so familiar, that sometimes we do feel defeated by life, and the brand truth works perfectly – KFC is good because it’s bad. It’s also a great example of category disruption, food can be unhealthy sometimes! This combination of novel and surprising elements makes the execution of the ad more remarkable and rewarding,” Forrester explained.
“In comparison, consider Telstra’s ‘Footy Country’ ad, remembered because the brand is not obvious throughout the ad. That’s a bold decision that demonstrates that attribution – being ‘remembered’ – is more complicated than just the repetition of a brand’s logo. When executed expertly, the use of deliberate subtlety can work.
“A massive amount of effort goes into creating advertising that people love. But this effort is wasted if people don’t know what brand the ad is for. The good news is that increasing performance on ‘Remembered’ doesn’t come at the expense of creating work that resonates. The top ads are excellent examples of favourite campaigns that are instantly recognisable as coming from their respective brands,” Forrester concluded.
Giselle Bleakley, head of marketing and CX at New World, was delighted the brand is a new entry to NZ’s list. She said: “Rather than invent something new to talk about, we listened to our customers and used advertising to amplify what they already loved about us
“Our campaign tracking shows that the ‘find your wonderful’ TVC achieves some of the strongest attention and bonding scores for any ad we’ve measured.
“Matching brand promise with CX is important to us. We measure how well people think we live up to the promises we make with customer surveys, and since launching ‘find your wonderful’ these scores have been at record highs,” Bleakley concluded.
NZ’s top 10 ads
- ASB – Ben and Amy [No change in rankings]
- ANZ – We Do How [No change in rankings]
- Turners – Tina from Turners [No change in rankings]
- PAK’nSAVE – Stickman [No change in rankings]
- Genesis – George and her family [+3 places]
- New World – Find Your Wonderful [new to list]
- McDonalds – It’s Good to be the Driver[-2 places]
- KFC – General retail [-1 places]
- Vogels – Neighbours [New to list]
- Lotto – House Hunt returns to list
Australia’s top 10 ads
- KFC – Look on Fried Side of Life
- Telstra – This is Footy Country
- ALDI – Good Different
- Cadbury – There’s a glass & a half in everyone (garage)
- Woolworths – Packed with Pride
- Toyota – HiLux ‘In the Middle’
- AAMI –When Australia Happens
- HBF – Quokka Series (example)
- McDonalds – The Original Mouthful
- Kia – Kia’s Getting a Ute
Latest News
Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song
It's great news for Accenture Song, very bad news for the Initiative company card with this triple leaving do.
Pizza Hut Fined $2.5m For Spamming Customers
To be honest, if you're going to spam customers, cheap pizza deals is probably on the low side of the dodgy scale.
Jetstar & Qantas Perception Ratings Soar After Bonza Cancelled Flights, YouGov Finds
This poll is further proof nothing builds a positive brand image like your competitor monumentally f@cking up.
Pedigree Launches AI-Powered Ad Initiative To Give All Dogs A Home, Via Colenso BBDO & Nexus Studios
B&T encourages this dog adoption initiative. And that's despite us barely being able to look after our own selves.
Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller
Apparent charged with Flight Centre's Corporate Traveller creative. Has avoided any gags about stolen hotel bathrobes.
South African Tourism CMO: ‘We Want Consumers To Experience SA Through The Eyes Of A Child’
B&T chats with South African tourism's Aussie CMO. Admittedly, we had to quickly rectify our Barossa Valley questions.
‘A Big, Big Step In The Right Direction’: Media Buyers React To News Corp’s D_Coded
There was a universal thumbs up for News' D_Coded event. Although there were calls for glitter bombs at the finale.
CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024
Vogue Codes is a top initiative encouraging women into STEM-based careers. All while wearing Jimmy Choos, apparently.
Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead
Seasoned adlander Garbutt joins the outdoor association. Says he's got the DOOH down pat, but working on the PDOOH.
TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season
Although B&T typically shuns predictions, we're expecting big numbers for Peter Dutton's Budget reply speech tonight.
D_Coded panel: ‘If You Are A Marketer Handling Data And Haven’t Spoken To Legal, You’re In Trouble’
This fiery panel was a highlight of Tuesday's D_Coded event. Not that it spilled out into the carpark.
SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants
SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion. SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant […]
Tracker App Launches, Promising Consumers A Read On Brand’s & Products Sustainability Chops
Shoppers can now get access to sustainability information at their fingertips through Tracker, a first-of-its-kind mobile app. The Tracker app centralises sustainability data into a single, easy-to-understand format, helping shoppers make informed choices about the brands and products they support. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of their favourite supermarket, chemist or department store item […]
Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%
Social media agency Channel Factory announces a significant lift in staff numbers. Doesn't thank Tuesday's Budget.
Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
As is often said, you can never have too much strategy. Same can't be said of programmatic & AI.
Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration
Do you like to drape yourself in sheepskin, flannelette & weird, wooly hats? Tasmania in winter is for you.
Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner
Netball WA appoints 303 MullenLowe for its brand strategy. Any mention of Gina also now strictly forbidden.
RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account
Got family or friends working at RyvalMedia? Say ta-tah to shit birthday presents as agency pricks RedBalloon's media.
“First We Get Plastered Then We Fill Your Holes” – Tradies Face Ad Standards Ire
As juvenile as this plasterer's tagline is, it does sound like the plot to most adult films.
ANZ, Lyre’s, Uber, Adam Ballesty & An Australian Of The Year – More Big Names Join Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!
Judging by this cavalcade of A-listers set to star in Cairns, a selfie stick is now mandatory for all attendees.
Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!
It's another teaser to the awesome talent you can expect in Cairns. Oddly, no sign of the B&T staff barbershop quartet.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s Steve Martin & Jamie Wynne-Morgan Sign Off From Agency They Set Up
Will Steve and Jamie ape Maurice and Charles with their new agency name? Stay tuned to B&T to find out.
Netflix Has Google & Amazon In Crosshairs With Ad Server Launch
Is your dream weekend Uber Eats & a Netflix binge? More toilet breaks are on the way, as streamer amps up ad offerings.
Boom, Boom, Boom! Get Ready For the Boomtown Bus Whisking You To Cannes in Cairns, Presented By Pinterest In Style!
Worried your hibiscus print kaftan might overshadow things in Cairns? Fear not, as you can see this bus from space.
On The Menu Joins Forces With TBWA\Melbourne To Melt Freezer Shame
This campaign "fights misconceptions about frozen food". Ice-cream, pies, Sara Lee! What misconceptions, B&T asks?
IMAA Announces Digi-Byte Event Featuring Industry’s Top Talent Plus “Immersive” Gaming Competition
The indies fan group unveils plans for its newest event. Says anyone in a WPP running singlet will be refused entry.
Bowel Cancer Revealed As Australia’s Deadliest Creature In New Campaign, Via Ogilvy Health
Does your office have a secret & serial farter? Possibly lure them out with this important bowel cancer campaign.
Who’s In Charge? B&T Reveals The Best Of The Best Industry Association Chiefs!
B&T's acknowledging the 10 very best industry association bosses. Discover if your membership dues are worth it here.
TEDxSydney Splits Into Two; Check Its New Creative Program
TEDxSydney moves to Luna Park's Big Top in June. Get motivated & throw up on the Wild Mouse at the very same time.
TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures
Think sheep husbandry programs are TV's missing link? You can't complain with Farmer Wants A Wife AND Clarkson's Farm.
Paper Moose and Innocean Australia launch Love Our Work Industry Charter
It's a top initiative fostering harmony in the creative space. Not to downplay the unbridled joy of destroying a rival.
IAB: Privacy Act Changes Might Lead To “Nonsensical Outcomes” For Digital Advertising As Industry Wrings Hands
B&T front row at the IAB's Data & Privacy Summit. So private, in fact, attendees were wearing fake moustaches.
Fortress Games Hits Play On Partnership With Havas Network’s Organic And One Green Bean
The games culture destination names local agency roster who'll hopefully explain what a games culture destination is.
Fabulate Launches New List Of Fastest Growing Aussie Creators, Including Leah Halton, Across Social Media
A list of who's hot in Australia's influencer/creator world's here. And it's bad news for foodies angling for a freebie.
Find Your Work-Life Balance: ‘Airbnb’ Your Next Job With ViewJobs
Farmer Wants A Wife piqued your interest in all things regional? See who's hiring with this regional job initiative.
Madeleine Hawcroft Joins Deadset Studios As Executive Producer
Madeleine Hawcroft has joined the Deadset Studios team. Confirms she is of no relation to Russel.