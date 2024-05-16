Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist

Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
Jaywing has appointed Fran Martin as senior brand strategist, a newly created role to plan and craft a wide range of solutions for Jaywing’s performance and creative clients.

Martin joins Jaywing Australia’s growing strategy offering and will work cross-functionally with the agency’s client service, creative and paid media teams to develop creative campaigns and plans for optimisations.

Based at its Melbourne office, she will work alongside brands including Online Education Services (OES), New Balance and Crocs to help generate, analyse, and distil compelling insights while leveraging Jaywing’s expertise across data, tech, media, creative, CX, search, PR and content.

“In today’s data-driven world, where creativity intersects with analytics, brand strategy is an increasingly important component to drive success for our partners. Fran’s expertise will not only enhance our ability to generate compelling insights, but also empower us to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences. No stranger to the Jaywing family, we’re delighted she’s made the move to Australia,” said Tom Geekie, Jaywing Australia CEO.

With more than 14 years of brand building and advertising experience, Martin arrives from the UK, transferring from the agency’s parent company, Jaywing UK, where she was a senior brand planner for more than five years. A specialist in brand positioning, quantitative and qualitative consumer research and campaign comms planning, Martin has worked with Speedo, Berghaus and Canterbury New Zealand, HSBC, KPMG, Hallmark and Lacoste.

“Jaywing in Australia has seen significant growth over the past 18 months and I’m thrilled to be joining the team to share my experience in brand strategy and planning with the strong roster of clients we have. It’s a great opportunity for me personally and the entire team has already been so welcoming,” said Martin.

Jaywing appointed Lily Hopkinson as head of planning in November last year, also a newly created role reflecting the ongoing evolution of performance media and the agency’s continued transformational growth.

The Sydney-headquartered agency was named performance agency of the year in November and best large integrated agency in January at the APAC search awards. It works with clients including Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards, Athena Home Loans, Employment Hero, Noble Oak, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Lyres.




