‘A Big, Big Step In The Right Direction’: Media Buyers React To News Corp’s D_Coded
Media agency leaders, buyers and planners have welcomed News Corp’s focus on data security and how brands can navigate its ecosystem with confidence in a cookieless world.
Senior media buyers have given News Corp’s D-Coded presentation a tick of approval and feel more confident the business will support marketers from signal loss and the deprecation of cookies, which impairs how brands target and track audiences.
On Tuesday, News Corp senior executives, including Lou Barrett, Paul Blackburn and Pippa Leary unveiled a revamped Intent Connect platform that uses AI tech and partnerships with data tech firms like CDP LiveRamp, digital privacy vendor AdFixus and Google PAIR that enhances it data collaboration capabilities of planning, booking and measurement in News Corp’s ecosystem.
Media agency leaders were widely impressed by the content of the presentation and its importance at a time when third party cookie deprecation and privacy laws are on the minds of marketers.
OMD Australia co-CEO Sian Whitnall said that News Corp has taken a “leadership role when it comes to managing privacy and data on platform.
“News Corp is in a leadership position when it comes to connecting their ecosystem, supporting advertisers and marketers in being able to navigate a fragmented ecosystem.
What was great about D_Coded was their narrative. It was very easy to understand what is a very complex subject for marketers and advertisers to navigate,” she told B&T just after the event.
“There is less of a narrative around loss of cookies but there is a focus on their lack of ability to measure and understand business performance. Our clients are more focused on the outcome and impact versus third party cookie loss itself. What I liked about today’s presentation is that it felt like an easy way to navigate a conversation and it felt like there were tangible solutions that would support marketers.
She added that she would have like a bit more detail about what agencies can do to support the high match rates (in some cases 100 per cent) when using clients’ first party data.
Omnicom Media Group ANZ chief executive Peter Horgan told B&T he was impressed by the presentation.
“It was a strong and well-articulated proposition for how customers can engage across the news limited assets in the post cookie world. The challenge for the market has been that News Corp has previously been complex to do business with and this is a big step in the right direction. Everything is getting so much more complex that any rationalisation within individual platforms is welcome,” he said.
“Their superpower is their number of signed up users and it’s smart that they are leveraging that across their assets.”
Atomic 212 head of national trading Lorraine Woods said that it was “exciting to see NewsCorp pioneering the way in the signal-less world”.
She added: “The landscape is going through a complex transformation and is facing these challenges with data leakage and privacy risks. NewsCorp is providing a safe and easy environment to implement complex data solutions in an easy transactional ecosystem through their Intent Connect platform. And they have the ability to do this at scale being the one of the country’s biggest media suppliers with a large first and third party data suite.”
‘A great data-safe solution’
The announcement that really piqued her interest is News Corp integrating Google PAIR and LiveRamp ATS Direct into customer match, which enhances audience targeting capabilities and “provides a great first-party data safe solution for advertisers and their agencies”.
“The transformation of Intent Connect self service platform has made for a really efficient user friendly way for advertisers and agencies to access News Corps scalable digital media assets and audience targeting capabilities in a safe way while making transacting with them easy,” she said.
“I think they spoke about & provided solutions to the most relevant challenges the industry is facing. What would be amazing to see in the future is how advertising and agencies access this level of data and trade on this first party data autonomously across the open web.
A senior media planner at one of the country’s largest media agencies, who spoke to B&T anonymously, said D_Coded “genuinely addresses what is changing for digital”.
“Given they have the most scale in the country, they are an obvious media owner that should be addressing these issues. How that ladders up to what we are doing on a day to day basis with our clients is perhaps still to be worked out.
“By and large the biggest issue we are going to run into in this industry is the transportation of data, so the more secure they help clients feel about it, the better the opportunity for us to partner with them. That is what landed today, they have this ecosystem that has been set up to make sure that agencies and their clients are not liable for any potential litigation or falling foul of the ACCC or GDPR rules. The comfort in understanding that they can shepherd that data and help us activate it is huge.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song
It's great news for Accenture Song, very bad news for the Initiative company card with this triple leaving do.
Pizza Hut Fined $2.5m For Spamming Customers
To be honest, if you're going to spam customers, cheap pizza deals is probably on the low side of the dodgy scale.
Jetstar & Qantas Perception Ratings Soar After Bonza Cancelled Flights, YouGov Finds
This poll is further proof nothing builds a positive brand image like your competitor monumentally f@cking up.
Pedigree Launches AI-Powered Ad Initiative To Give All Dogs A Home, Via Colenso BBDO & Nexus Studios
B&T encourages this dog adoption initiative. And that's despite us barely being able to look after our own selves.
Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller
Apparent charged with Flight Centre's Corporate Traveller creative. Has avoided any gags about stolen hotel bathrobes.
South African Tourism CMO: ‘We Want Consumers To Experience SA Through The Eyes Of A Child’
B&T chats with South African tourism's Aussie CMO. Admittedly, we had to quickly rectify our Barossa Valley questions.
Market Research Firm TRA Names KFC’s “Look On the Fried Side Of Life” As Australia’s Favourite Ad
A poll of everyday Aussies has revealed our favourite ads. And it'll make difficult reading for the Harvey Norman team.
CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024
Vogue Codes is a top initiative encouraging women into STEM-based careers. All while wearing Jimmy Choos, apparently.
Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead
Seasoned adlander Garbutt joins the outdoor association. Says he's got the DOOH down pat, but working on the PDOOH.
TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season
Although B&T typically shuns predictions, we're expecting big numbers for Peter Dutton's Budget reply speech tonight.
D_Coded panel: ‘If You Are A Marketer Handling Data And Haven’t Spoken To Legal, You’re In Trouble’
This fiery panel was a highlight of Tuesday's D_Coded event. Not that it spilled out into the carpark.
SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants
SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion. SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant […]
Tracker App Launches, Promising Consumers A Read On Brand’s & Products Sustainability Chops
Shoppers can now get access to sustainability information at their fingertips through Tracker, a first-of-its-kind mobile app. The Tracker app centralises sustainability data into a single, easy-to-understand format, helping shoppers make informed choices about the brands and products they support. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of their favourite supermarket, chemist or department store item […]
Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%
Social media agency Channel Factory announces a significant lift in staff numbers. Doesn't thank Tuesday's Budget.
Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
As is often said, you can never have too much strategy. Same can't be said of programmatic & AI.
Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration
Do you like to drape yourself in sheepskin, flannelette & weird, wooly hats? Tasmania in winter is for you.
Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner
Netball WA appoints 303 MullenLowe for its brand strategy. Any mention of Gina also now strictly forbidden.
RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account
Got family or friends working at RyvalMedia? Say ta-tah to shit birthday presents as agency pricks RedBalloon's media.
“First We Get Plastered Then We Fill Your Holes” – Tradies Face Ad Standards Ire
As juvenile as this plasterer's tagline is, it does sound like the plot to most adult films.
ANZ, Lyre’s, Uber, Adam Ballesty & An Australian Of The Year – More Big Names Join Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!
Judging by this cavalcade of A-listers set to star in Cairns, a selfie stick is now mandatory for all attendees.
Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!
It's another teaser to the awesome talent you can expect in Cairns. Oddly, no sign of the B&T staff barbershop quartet.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s Steve Martin & Jamie Wynne-Morgan Sign Off From Agency They Set Up
Will Steve and Jamie ape Maurice and Charles with their new agency name? Stay tuned to B&T to find out.
Netflix Has Google & Amazon In Crosshairs With Ad Server Launch
Is your dream weekend Uber Eats & a Netflix binge? More toilet breaks are on the way, as streamer amps up ad offerings.
Boom, Boom, Boom! Get Ready For the Boomtown Bus Whisking You To Cannes in Cairns, Presented By Pinterest In Style!
Worried your hibiscus print kaftan might overshadow things in Cairns? Fear not, as you can see this bus from space.
On The Menu Joins Forces With TBWA\Melbourne To Melt Freezer Shame
This campaign "fights misconceptions about frozen food". Ice-cream, pies, Sara Lee! What misconceptions, B&T asks?
IMAA Announces Digi-Byte Event Featuring Industry’s Top Talent Plus “Immersive” Gaming Competition
The indies fan group unveils plans for its newest event. Says anyone in a WPP running singlet will be refused entry.
Bowel Cancer Revealed As Australia’s Deadliest Creature In New Campaign, Via Ogilvy Health
Does your office have a secret & serial farter? Possibly lure them out with this important bowel cancer campaign.
Who’s In Charge? B&T Reveals The Best Of The Best Industry Association Chiefs!
B&T's acknowledging the 10 very best industry association bosses. Discover if your membership dues are worth it here.
TEDxSydney Splits Into Two; Check Its New Creative Program
TEDxSydney moves to Luna Park's Big Top in June. Get motivated & throw up on the Wild Mouse at the very same time.
TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures
Think sheep husbandry programs are TV's missing link? You can't complain with Farmer Wants A Wife AND Clarkson's Farm.
Paper Moose and Innocean Australia launch Love Our Work Industry Charter
It's a top initiative fostering harmony in the creative space. Not to downplay the unbridled joy of destroying a rival.
IAB: Privacy Act Changes Might Lead To “Nonsensical Outcomes” For Digital Advertising As Industry Wrings Hands
B&T front row at the IAB's Data & Privacy Summit. So private, in fact, attendees were wearing fake moustaches.
Fortress Games Hits Play On Partnership With Havas Network’s Organic And One Green Bean
The games culture destination names local agency roster who'll hopefully explain what a games culture destination is.
Fabulate Launches New List Of Fastest Growing Aussie Creators, Including Leah Halton, Across Social Media
A list of who's hot in Australia's influencer/creator world's here. And it's bad news for foodies angling for a freebie.
Find Your Work-Life Balance: ‘Airbnb’ Your Next Job With ViewJobs
Farmer Wants A Wife piqued your interest in all things regional? See who's hiring with this regional job initiative.
Madeleine Hawcroft Joins Deadset Studios As Executive Producer
Madeleine Hawcroft has joined the Deadset Studios team. Confirms she is of no relation to Russel.