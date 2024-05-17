Nine Ad Manager Named Principal Sponsor Of CommBank SmallBiz Week

Nine’s SMB ad platform, Nine Ad Manager, has announced it will be Principal Sponsor of the CommBank SmallBiz Week 2024.

To be held on 29-30 May at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event will see Nine hosting workshops throughout both days of the expo. The sponsorship highlights the growing role Nine Ad Manager will play in SMBs marketing and advertising campaigns.

Now in its third year, CommBank SmallBiz Week brings together B2B suppliers from a diverse range of industries with small business owners and leaders. This year’s event will highlight emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation.

The expo features over 120 exhibitors, multiple SMB workshop programs along with 100 speakers on the CommBank Sessions mainstage. Becoming a Principal Sponsor of the CommBank SmallBiz Week event is a natural fit for Nine Ad Manager, as well as being sponsor of the ‘Excellence in Marketing’ and ‘Rising Star’ categories at the CommBank Young Hero Awards dinner on 28 May.

“Nine Ad Manager’s objective is to support and champion SMBs and their business growth,” said Ben Campbell, Nine’s director of data and advertising products, who will be a keynote speaker at the event.

“Utilising the power of one of Australia’s most recognisable Free To Air Broadcast Video On Demand platforms in 9Now, and Artificial Intelligence, Nine Ad Manager allows small businesses to reach highly targeted, local premium audiences at easily accessible rates. We are thrilled to be associated with the CommBank SmallBiz Week 2024.”




