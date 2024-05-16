Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner

Netball WA has appointed 303 MullenLowe to develop an organisation-wide brand definition and related value propositions for the sporting body.

Once complete, the strategy will shape the future direction of all brand expression and stakeholder communications.

It is the first time the agency has partnered with Netball WA, as it looks to implement a consistent brand position for all aspects of the organisation including West Coast Fever, and Shooting Stars.

303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley said the appointment reflected a need to take a more holistic view of the brand.

“What started out as a conversation regarding a refreshed commercial and consumer strategy, quickly turned into the desire to redefine a broader strategy that would ultimately underpin all of the decisions that would be made in that space.”

Netball WA joins a growing list of clients that have benefited from 303 MullenLowe’s Brand Strategy capability. Oakley added: “Having a clear vision for, and an understanding of how your brand connects with its target audience is the foundation for any organisation. And the development of a clearly defined Masterbrand is an important way for any business to make more informed decisions when it comes to everything, whether that’s future partnerships, how a brand expresses itself or even the people they hire. Netball WA in its many forms makes an impact across the State, and we want to galvanise the organisation behind a common understanding of just what that is.”

Netball WA general manager – commercial, media, marketing and events Stu Gilsenan said: “Everyone at Netball WA, West Coast Fever and Shooting Stars is really looking forward to working with the team at 303 MullenLowe to develop our master brand strategy.

“We’ve identified the need to develop a cohesive strategy which links our three growing brands and we cannot wait to see what 303 MullenLowe can develop to help us inspire and grow the next generation of netballers and netball fans across the State.”