South African Tourism CMO: ‘We Want Consumers To Experience SA Through The Eyes Of A Child’
Thembisile Sehloho was appointed as the new chief marketing officer (CMO) in early April, so she’s literally had her feet under the desk for just longer than a month.
Lead image L-R: Thembisile Sehloho, CMO, South African Tourism
At Africa’s Travel Indaba, B&T editor-in-chief David Hovenden sat down with for her only Australian interview and discussed the work being done on South Africa Tourism’s new upcoming global campaign.
Thembisile brings more than two decades of experience in strategic brand and marketing to her new role, further strengthening the organisation’s marketing capabilities.
Thembisile joins South African Tourism from Tiger Brands, where she served as the marketing director and played a pivotal role in shaping and redefining some of South Africa’s most beloved household brands.
She also worked on AVI’s Bakers and Willards brands. With a proven track record of driving market share and growth through innovative brand strategies, Thembisile’s expertise will be instrumental in elevating South African Tourism’s marketing initiatives.
Thembisile began her career at Unilever in finance before joining Tiger Brands in the early stages of her career from where she moved to AVI before returning to Tiger Brands. She holds an impressive academic background, including an MBA in Leadership and Innovation from the University of Edinburgh and a BCom in Accounting from the University of Johannesburg.
Thembisile said when she looked at South Africa as a brand, the data showed that one of the key gaps for driving conversion was memorability.
“We went on a journey with our advertising agency [independent South African agency Joe Public] to try and find how can we drive memorability for the brand. As a marketer, you drive memory through an emotive ad, but with that said, a brand ad can be very emotive, however, it needs to be underlined by proper functional, deliverables,” she said.
“We sell a dream as marketers, but obviously the tourism products within the country have got to deliver on the actual reality that we have.”
That meant South Africa Tourism has had to consult extensively with its private sector partners to help it form the campaign.
“Because [tour operators] also have to believe that it’s going to help them in terms of conversion for their establishments.”
Where they arrived as a collective is centred around the children.
“How we want people to experience our country is through the eyes of a child. In that, it’s really about the purity of a child, the joy that children have. When a child sees waves for the first time, it’s pure unadulterated joy. We want that to be the memory that people get from this campaign, and that’s what we are building,” Thembisile said.
“That’s really the big idea: We want you to come and experience our country through the eyes of a child, with no pre-misconception of anything, with that purity, and really be exhilarated when you’re here and go away with the memories that we want you to experience.”
South Africa Tourism showcased a short film as part of ATI, which was more of a mood board than a finished product, but she said the final output would be a 360 campaign with out-of-home, video and digital all playing key roles.
But don’t expect to see the campaign launched any time soon. South Africa goes to the polls for its national election on 29 May so that is going to delay any launch until September at the earliest.
And while the campaign will aim to solve South Africa’s memory problems, improving air access to South Africa remains a crucial aspect of boosting tourism. Recognising the need for enhanced connectivity, she highlighted recent developments in airline operations, including the resumption in April of direct flights to Australia by South African Airways (SAA). SAA now operates three flights per week between Perth and Johannesburg. The only other direct flights between Australia and South Africa are Qantas’ service operating between Sydney and Johannesburg six days a week.
And of course, South Africa’s other big barrier to growing tourism numbers to pre-Covid levels is issues around safety perceptions.
Thembisile said to solve this she and South Africa in general needed to make South Africa not just safe for tourists, but safe for South Africans as well.
“I’m not going to shy away from the fact that South Africa has got the safety issues. We are not going to shy away from that, but we are working very close together with our stakeholders.
“It’s not something a tourism hub can control, but it is a key imperative for this industry to operate. It’s not just the safety of tourists I think the South African mandate is really around the safety of our citizens.”
Please login with linkedin to commentSouth African Tourism
Latest News
Initiative’s Fein, Geer, Colter To Depart For Accenture Song
It's great news for Accenture Song, very bad news for the Initiative company card with this triple leaving do.
Pizza Hut Fined $2.5m For Spamming Customers
To be honest, if you're going to spam customers, cheap pizza deals is probably on the low side of the dodgy scale.
Jetstar & Qantas Perception Ratings Soar After Bonza Cancelled Flights, YouGov Finds
This poll is further proof nothing builds a positive brand image like your competitor monumentally f@cking up.
Pedigree Launches AI-Powered Ad Initiative To Give All Dogs A Home, Via Colenso BBDO & Nexus Studios
B&T encourages this dog adoption initiative. And that's despite us barely being able to look after our own selves.
Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller
Apparent charged with Flight Centre's Corporate Traveller creative. Has avoided any gags about stolen hotel bathrobes.
Market Research Firm TRA Names KFC’s “Look On the Fried Side Of Life” As Australia’s Favourite Ad
A poll of everyday Aussies has revealed our favourite ads. And it'll make difficult reading for the Harvey Norman team.
‘A Big, Big Step In The Right Direction’: Media Buyers React To News Corp’s D_Coded
There was a universal thumbs up for News' D_Coded event. Although there were calls for glitter bombs at the finale.
CommBank Announced As Presenting Partner Of Vogue Codes 2024
Vogue Codes is a top initiative encouraging women into STEM-based careers. All while wearing Jimmy Choos, apparently.
Brad Garbutt Joins OMA As Marketing Lead
Seasoned adlander Garbutt joins the outdoor association. Says he's got the DOOH down pat, but working on the PDOOH.
TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season
Although B&T typically shuns predictions, we're expecting big numbers for Peter Dutton's Budget reply speech tonight.
D_Coded panel: ‘If You Are A Marketer Handling Data And Haven’t Spoken To Legal, You’re In Trouble’
This fiery panel was a highlight of Tuesday's D_Coded event. Not that it spilled out into the carpark.
SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants
SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion. SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant […]
Tracker App Launches, Promising Consumers A Read On Brand’s & Products Sustainability Chops
Shoppers can now get access to sustainability information at their fingertips through Tracker, a first-of-its-kind mobile app. The Tracker app centralises sustainability data into a single, easy-to-understand format, helping shoppers make informed choices about the brands and products they support. Shoppers can simply scan the barcode of their favourite supermarket, chemist or department store item […]
Channel Factory Expands Team Across Australia & New Zealand By 20%
Social media agency Channel Factory announces a significant lift in staff numbers. Doesn't thank Tuesday's Budget.
Jaywing Extends Strategy Team Appointing Fran Martin As Senior Brand Strategist
As is often said, you can never have too much strategy. Same can't be said of programmatic & AI.
Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration
Do you like to drape yourself in sheepskin, flannelette & weird, wooly hats? Tasmania in winter is for you.
Netball WA Appoints 303 MullenLowe As Brand Strategy partner
Netball WA appoints 303 MullenLowe for its brand strategy. Any mention of Gina also now strictly forbidden.
RyvalMedia Flies Off With RedBalloon Media Account
Got family or friends working at RyvalMedia? Say ta-tah to shit birthday presents as agency pricks RedBalloon's media.
“First We Get Plastered Then We Fill Your Holes” – Tradies Face Ad Standards Ire
As juvenile as this plasterer's tagline is, it does sound like the plot to most adult films.
ANZ, Lyre’s, Uber, Adam Ballesty & An Australian Of The Year – More Big Names Join Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest!
Judging by this cavalcade of A-listers set to star in Cairns, a selfie stick is now mandatory for all attendees.
Grab A Sneak Peek At Pinterest’s Special Guests This Cannes in Cairns!
It's another teaser to the awesome talent you can expect in Cairns. Oddly, no sign of the B&T staff barbershop quartet.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment’s Steve Martin & Jamie Wynne-Morgan Sign Off From Agency They Set Up
Will Steve and Jamie ape Maurice and Charles with their new agency name? Stay tuned to B&T to find out.
Netflix Has Google & Amazon In Crosshairs With Ad Server Launch
Is your dream weekend Uber Eats & a Netflix binge? More toilet breaks are on the way, as streamer amps up ad offerings.
Boom, Boom, Boom! Get Ready For the Boomtown Bus Whisking You To Cannes in Cairns, Presented By Pinterest In Style!
Worried your hibiscus print kaftan might overshadow things in Cairns? Fear not, as you can see this bus from space.
On The Menu Joins Forces With TBWA\Melbourne To Melt Freezer Shame
This campaign "fights misconceptions about frozen food". Ice-cream, pies, Sara Lee! What misconceptions, B&T asks?
IMAA Announces Digi-Byte Event Featuring Industry’s Top Talent Plus “Immersive” Gaming Competition
The indies fan group unveils plans for its newest event. Says anyone in a WPP running singlet will be refused entry.
Bowel Cancer Revealed As Australia’s Deadliest Creature In New Campaign, Via Ogilvy Health
Does your office have a secret & serial farter? Possibly lure them out with this important bowel cancer campaign.
Who’s In Charge? B&T Reveals The Best Of The Best Industry Association Chiefs!
B&T's acknowledging the 10 very best industry association bosses. Discover if your membership dues are worth it here.
TEDxSydney Splits Into Two; Check Its New Creative Program
TEDxSydney moves to Luna Park's Big Top in June. Get motivated & throw up on the Wild Mouse at the very same time.
TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures
Think sheep husbandry programs are TV's missing link? You can't complain with Farmer Wants A Wife AND Clarkson's Farm.
Paper Moose and Innocean Australia launch Love Our Work Industry Charter
It's a top initiative fostering harmony in the creative space. Not to downplay the unbridled joy of destroying a rival.
IAB: Privacy Act Changes Might Lead To “Nonsensical Outcomes” For Digital Advertising As Industry Wrings Hands
B&T front row at the IAB's Data & Privacy Summit. So private, in fact, attendees were wearing fake moustaches.
Fortress Games Hits Play On Partnership With Havas Network’s Organic And One Green Bean
The games culture destination names local agency roster who'll hopefully explain what a games culture destination is.
Fabulate Launches New List Of Fastest Growing Aussie Creators, Including Leah Halton, Across Social Media
A list of who's hot in Australia's influencer/creator world's here. And it's bad news for foodies angling for a freebie.
Find Your Work-Life Balance: ‘Airbnb’ Your Next Job With ViewJobs
Farmer Wants A Wife piqued your interest in all things regional? See who's hiring with this regional job initiative.
Madeleine Hawcroft Joins Deadset Studios As Executive Producer
Madeleine Hawcroft has joined the Deadset Studios team. Confirms she is of no relation to Russel.