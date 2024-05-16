Tourism Tasmania Taps Broadsheet For Latest “Off Season” Campaign Iteration

Tourism Tasmania has once again tapped Broadsheet for its “Off Season” campaign marking the third consecutive year of the collaboration to drive visitation to Tasmania during the winter.

This year, Broadsheet and Tourism Tasmania have gone bigger than ever and, for the first time, have turned the Tasmania content vertical on the site ‘dark’. In this unprecedented change, Tourism Tasmania’s “Off Season” campaign branding and messaging are reflected in the all-black background, setting a new standard for the partnership.

In addition, Broadsheet has created a bespoke content hub for the off Season featuring all that the island state has to offer, including where to eat, drink, shop, and stay. Tasmania embraces its colder months like no other Australian state, and winter days are spent shucking oysters and slurping scallops, cold plunging into a mountain river, and slipping into a steaming outdoor bath.

The Broadsheet Tasmania vertical page will remain dark for the campaign period before returning to Broadsheet’s original white background.

Further innovation this year also includes Broadsheet and Tourism Tasmania’s branded content extended across out-of-home via oOh!media’s Fly network. Targeting travellers in this highly contextual environment, the recommendations highlight events, experiences and festivals to enjoy during the Off Season.

Broadsheet national sales and partnerships director Claire Booth said, “Our partnership with Tourism Tasmania epitomises our dedication to delivering meaningful innovation for our partners. With Broadsheet’s bold move to turn our Tasmania content vertical ‘dark’ for the first time, we’re not just promoting, we’re embodying the essence of Tasmania’s Off Season. Extending these recommendations into the out-of-home space, thanks to our strategic partnership with oOh!media, further maximises the value of our content, effectively targeting travelers at every step of their journey.”

Sarah Clark, CEO Tourism Tasmania said: “We’re delighted to once again partner with Broadsheet, one of Australia’s most popular publications in travel, food and culture, to share a glimpse of the diverse offerings Tasmania’s Off Season presents, the stories of the people and communities behind them, and the essence of what makes our state so special at this time of year.

“Broadsheet is a fantastic platform to showcase Tasmania’s rich culinary and cultural scene as well as natural beauty. We are delighted to have partnered with Broadsheet once again to capture the essence of Tasmania’s Off Season, inspiring Australians to become winter people with a holiday in Tasmania.”