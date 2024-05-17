Pet Circle & Seven Communications Partner On “Pawtition” To Get Pets On Public Transport

Pet Circle, has launched a campaign rallying the Australian public to sign its ‘Pawtition’ to place pressure on transport operators and ministers to recognise and act on the soaring demand for pets on transport.

The Pawtition, which now has over 20,000 signatures, is calling for uniform regulations across all states and territories to allow pets on buses, trains, trams, and domestic planes.

Partnering with Seven Communications on the PR campaign, it’s an extension of Pet Circle’s Pet-lightenment integrated brand awareness campaign, which encourages pet parents to reach a higher level of pet care with Pet Circle.

The Pawtition campaign includes a social advocacy initiative across Instagram and TikTok with petfluencers across the country posting pawtest signs with their pets, and peaked with Australia’s first and cutest ‘Pawtest’ outside of New South Wales Parliament House yesterday, with a number of passionate Pet Circle team members, MPs and pet parents joining to influence much-needed change.

Ella Lymbereas, VP of brand and creative at Pet Circle said, “At Pet Circle, we are incredibly passionate about creating a better world for pets so they’re happier and healthier, and championing pets on public transport is one way we hope to drive real change for pets and their parents.”

“Our customers have told us that being able to take their pets with them wherever they go – be it back to the office, joining them on their trips to see family and friends, or simply making it easier to get them to vet appointments – was key to making their lives better. Together with rising cost of living pressures and concerns around road congestion, being able to take pets on public transport is an obvious solution to making our cities more livable, for all.”

Patrice Pandeleos, managing director at Seven Communications, said, “As a dog owner, who has fought and been successful for change previously, this is a campaign that I have been passionately behind from the very start.

“It’s been hugely motivating working with the incredible team at Pet Circle in order to make an impact and improve the lives of pet owners and pets across the country. The campaign is an important one to so many Australians and we hope that, ultimately, we’ve played a part in realising change in policy.”

There are thousands of pet parents who don’t have access to or can’t drive cars, including those with impairments or the elderly, currently struggling to navigate the outdated transport policies across Australia and unable to easily reach key pet services, like vets. The current system is also providing a block to those keen to rescue the growing number of dogs from shelters, with car ownership often a key consideration.

Allowing pets on transport not only benefits pet parents but also the wider community – reducing the reliance on cars, which is better for our climate, supporting return-to-office initiatives and helping families save on parking, rideshare, car-share, and other relocation services.

This PR campaign is part of the second phase of Pet Circle’s Pet-lightement campaign which also includes OOH, BVOD, radio and TikTok creator content.