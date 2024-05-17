VML Australia Dominates The One Show With 5 Gold Pencils

Agencies, studios and brands in Australia and New Zealand were awarded seven Gold Pencils, six Silver, 18 Bronze, and 39 Merits in The One Show 2024.

VML Australia Melbourne led the way with five prestigious Gold Pencils, all working with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne for “FitChix” on behalf of Honest Eggs Co.

Announcement of Pencil and Merit winners was made in advance of tomorrow night’s conclusion of Creative Week 2024 at The One Show 2024 gala awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, where Best of Show, Best of Discipline, special awards, and “of the Year” honors will be unveiled.

Australian agencies took home seven Gold, five Silver, 14 Bronze, 39 Merit pencils.

Gold Pencil

Revolver x Somesuch Sydney with The Monkeys Sydney, Revolver Sydney and Somesuch London “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Moving Image Craft & Production, Writing – Single

The Monkeys Sydney with MassiveMusic Sydney, ARC EDIT Sydney and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Branded entertainment, Music Videos

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Creative Effectiveness, Single Region or Market – Consumer / Brand

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Creative Use of Data, Innovation – New Ideas in Creative Use of Data

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne“FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Health & Wellness, Creative Use of Data

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Health & Wellness, Promotional Items

VML Australia Melbourne with AIRBAG Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Out of Home, Innovation – New Ideas in Out of Home

Silver Pencil

M&C Saatchi Sydney with Collider Studio Sydney “The Plastic Forecast” for Minderoo Foundation in Creative Use of Data, Data Visualization – Dynamic / Responsive

Special Australia “Shift 20 Initiative” for Dylan Alcott Foundation in Cultural Driver, Popular Culture Impact

The Monkeys Sydney with MassiveMusic Sydney, ARC EDIT Sydney and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Branded Entertainment, Long Form Video – Single

The Monkeys Sydney with MassiveMusic Sydney, ARC EDIT Sydney and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Music & Sound Craft, Original Music – Song

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Out of Home, Innovation – Use of Media in Out of Home

Bronze Pencil

Edelman Sydney with Barde Films Jakarta “Street Code” for HP in Public Relations, Innovation – Execution in Public Relations

Eleven/TBWA Sydney with Bolt Sydney “The First Wheelchair Ballkid” for Mastercard in Design, Design for Good

Finch Sydney with Howatson+Company Sydney and Mosaic Music and Sound Surry Hills “Im Dying Inside” for Modibodi in Branded Entertainment, Short Form Video – Series / Episodic

Howatson+Company Sydney with Finch Sydney and Mosaic Music and Sound Sydney “I’m Dying Inside” for Modibodi in Interactive, Online & Mobile, Mobile Video

Howatson+Company Sydney with Finch Sydney and Mosaic Music and Sound Sydney “I’m Dying Inside” for Modibodi in Social Media, Social Post – Single Platform Series

Leo Burnett Australia Sydney with Herd MSL Sydney and PXP Studios Sydney “The Wedding That Fans Built” for Diageo / Bundaberg Rum in Social Media, User-Generated Content (UGC)

M&C Saatchi Sydney with Collider Studio Sydney “The Plastic Forecast” for Minderoo Foundation in Interactive & Mobile Craft, Creative Use of Data

Revolver x Somesuch Sydney with The Monkeys Sydney, Revolver Sydney and Somesuch London “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Moving Image Craft & Production, Direction – Single

TBWA\Melbourne with Eleven Melbourne and Fanclub PR London “Winnie-The-Pooh: The Deforested Edition” for Who Gives a Crap in Public Relations, Public Relations for Good

The Monkeys Melbourne with PHD Media Worldwide Melbourne “England Bitter” for Victoria Bitter in Social Media, Stunts & Activations

The Monkeys Melbourne with Squeak E Clean Studios and Sweetshop “Weather Anything” for Macpac in Film & Video, TV, VOD, & Online – 31-60 Seconds – Single

The Monkeys Sydney with MassiveMusic Sydney, ARC EDIT Sydney and Revolver x Somesuch Sydney “Play It Safe” for Sydney Opera House in Music & Sound Craft, Artist / Brand Collaboration

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Creative Use of Technology, Commerce

VML Australia Melbourne with Airbag Sydney/Melbourne “FitChix” for Honest Eggs Co. in Direct Marketing, Commerce

New Zealand agencies took home one Silver, four Bronze and five Merits.

Silver Pencil

Special Auckland with South Pacific Pictures Auckland and Images & Sound Auckland “Last Performance” for Partners Life in Creative Effectiveness, Brand Partnerships

Bronze Pencil

Colenso BBDO Auckland with MBM Wellington “Delivereasy Lawyers” for Delivereasy in Out of Home, Billboards & Transit – Single

Dentsu Creative Aotearoa Auckland with Riot Design Auckland “Aid Aisle” for FreshChoice in Direct Marketing, Experiential – Brand Installations

Dentsu Creative Aotearoa Auckland with Riot Design Auckland “Aid Aisle” for FreshChoice in Out of Home, Brand Installations

The Monkeys Aotearoa Auckland “Bagels by BENEE” for ASB in Branded Entertainment, Music Videos

Globally, FCB New York topped the list of Gold Pencil winners with 14, including 13 working with 456 Studios New York for “Dreamcaster” on behalf of AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA. That was also the entry to take home the most Golds this year.