Wavemaker Global CEO Toby Jenner Appointed Global President, GroupM Clients

Toby Jenner, Wavemaker’s global CEO, has been appointed to a newly created role as global president, GroupM clients.

This new role will see Jenner assume responsibility for leading GroupM’s global proposition and go to market strategy as well as its growth, marketing, and communications teams and functions.

GroupM said the move is designed to “further accelerate” its growth and “solidify its position as the industry’s leading media investment and marketing partner.”

Jenner will continue to oversee Wavemaker alongside his expanded remit. However, he will now oversee strategy and operations for GroupM’s business development, growth, marketing, and communications to clients, employees and industry audiences. He will also work closely with agency and GroupM leadership to identify growth opportunities, develop integrated solutions that leverage the skills and expertise of the industry’s deepest bench of talent, and effectively communicate GroupM’s value proposition.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve demonstrated the success of combining agency talent with GroupM’s Globally scaled technology and activation capabilities,” said Jenner. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our networked capabilities which we have been developing across GroupM to drive the next phase of growth for our organization. I look forward to collaborating with Christian, our agency leaders, and, just as importantly, the incredible talent we have across the world’s #1 media group to help drive our clients’ business impact and deliver them exceptional growth.”