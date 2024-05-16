SBS Audio Campaign Tells The Stories Of New Australians, With Multilingual Content Offerings To Assist Migrants

SBS Audio has launched a new marketing campaign for its ‘Australia Explained’ service which supports new migrants to successfully navigate life in Australia and achieve a greater sense of belonging and social cohesion.

SBS’s flagship service for new migrants, Australia explained, has launched a multi-platform marketing campaign that reaches into the heart of the migrant experience and reflects the many faces of contemporary Australia, as net migration soars to its highest-ever level of 548,800 people.

“SBS’s Australia explained campaign features real stories from real people. The creative empowers and celebrates diverse migrant and refugee experiences – from mental health and language barriers to raising bilingual kids and job hunting – which collectively contribute to contemporary Australia today,” said Jane Palfreyman, SBS chief marketing and commercial officer. “We want audiences to form a human connection with these stories, and whenever they think of new migrants or multicultural communities to think of SBS and our services”.

Australia explained is SBS’s free multilingual service published weekly in over 30 languages with practical information and resources to help new migrants successfully settle and live well in Australia. Available as articles, podcasts and videos, topics include employment, housing, health, education, emergency essentials, and more.

The campaign was filmed in English and other languages with subtitles for use across owned and paid platforms. It features a 30-second hero film for paid social, as well as 30-second packages showcasing individual stories about the nuances of starting life in Australia, including:

• Ahmadullah Fazli, a promising young cricketer who fled Afghanistan in 2021 and is currently pursuing his dreams as a player for Charlestown District Cricket Club;

• Ariel Xue, an occupational therapist turned entrepreneur from China with a passion for migrant visibility in leadership and innovation;

• Hanish Chopra, a young man from India who talks about mental health for new migrants;

• Claire Lee, who arrived as a working holidaymaker from South Korea and shares her experiences on language barriers and profound reflections on her journey;

• Barry Duremdes, a Filipino father of two with a successful career in Australia who also creates content to help other Filipino migrants.

“SBS is committed to helping everyone feel welcome, connected and part of society, no matter where you come from or what language you speak. Australia explained bridges the cultural gap for recently arrived migrants – or new locals – by providing practical and engaging information in more than 30 languages to help everyone fully participate in society and feel they belong,” said Pamela Cook, acting director of SBS Audio.

Every month, Australia Explained receives 100,000 audio plays and 66,000 page views, with its multilingual videos in 2024 already receiving 1 million plays on social media. Aimed at educating and enriching, top content includes explainers on the voice referendum, Australia’s inheritance laws, tipping culture, and preparing for the Australian citizenship test.

Additionally, Australia explained runs monthly content giving new migrants the opportunity to understand and engage with First Nations perspectives, cultures and histories, translated into over 60 languages here.

Free companion service SBS learn English helps adults wanting to improve their English, developed in partnership with teaching experts and comprised of online videos with subtitles in over 18 languages, worksheets and fortnightly podcasts. Its recent Australian citizenship four-part video series, which explains important vocabulary and simplifies complex concepts to assist those applying for Australian citizenship, has received 62,645 views.

All SBS audio content is delivered via its website and app which can be downloaded via the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android. Selected SBS Audio content is also available wherever audiences consume podcasts and radio streams, including Apple Podcasts, LiSTNR, Spotify and TuneIn.