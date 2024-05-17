Jolt Partners With Veridooh For Verification Of Its EV Charger Placements In UK

Sydney-based Jolt has partnered with Veridooh to bring independent verification to its electric car charger-based digital out-of-home (DOOH) network.

With this partnership, all Jolt clients will be able to access Veridooh’s patented technology, SmartCreative, across their DOOH network. Veridooh tracks, measures, and verifies 100 per cent of booked OOH, allowing brands to track campaign performance in real time.

Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed said: “This partnership with JOLT marks the next step in our mission to provide British advertisers with deeper access to Veridooh’s world-first independent verification solution for OOH. The fact that it is with a company doing such innovative work in building sustainability infrastructure makes it even better. The fact is, Media owners who allow independent verification into their DOOH networks generate greater revenue, and with good reason. We’re empowering UK advertisers to understand the true value of their investment and give them the confidence to invest further into OOH.”

Jolt’s UK sales director, Gino Cettina, said: “We have been working with the Veridooh team internationally and are excited to now onboard onto their platform seamlessly in the UK market. Their mission to bring greater buyer confidence to DOOH makes them a natural partner for JOLT, providing our clients with an even deeper understanding of the power of our media for their brands. We’re committed to providing our advertising partners with smarter access to a premium, sustainable DOOH network, and independent verification is an important step in fulfilling that promise.”