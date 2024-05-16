Apparent Launches “All Heart, No hassle” Integrated Campaign For Flight Centre’s Corporate Traveller

Following a pitch, Apparent’s first integrated brand campaign goes live this week for Flight Centre’s flagship B2B brand, Corporate Traveller.

The campaign features several scenarios with playful headlines such as ‘We’re friends with (travel booking) benefits’ and ‘Corporate by name, not by nature’ which gives the campaign a cheekiness and levity that’s hard not to raise a smile (or eyebrow) to.

Kim Robertson, head of marketing, Corporate Traveller, said: “I really wanted to shake things up and it was clear to us that Apparent had deep expertise in B2B and really understood our complex audience segmentation and associated business challenges. They worked closely with us to push our brand in all the right ways to showcase what makes Corporate Traveller so different from our competitors, in terms of the value and service we provide our customers. We’re delighted with the new campaign and eager to see the campaign results.”

Phil Smith, CEO at Apparent added: “The agency is delighted to welcome Corporate Traveller and partner with them to reaffirm the brand’s human-centric approach to B2B marketing and business travel. This is a category we’ve got a lot of experience in and we’re looking forward to helping them grow their business and client base.”

The integrated campaign launches across digital, social and out-of-home.

“The ‘All heart, no hassle’ campaign cheekily demonstrates that whilst the brand may have ‘Corporate’ in its name, Corporate Traveller is anything but; their passion is truly human-centric – helping people, in small to medium businesses, get more value from their travel programs. The Corporate Traveller team really embraced doing something a little bit different, bringing a fresh tone to the business travel category,” said Grace Royall, creative director at Apparent.

Rebecca Bragg, acquisition campaign manager, Corporate Traveller, said: “We’re super excited to see this campaign in full flight across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. It’s been fantastic working with the Apparent team who have been stellar partners throughout the process. As a platform this absolutely has legs to go beyond the initial campaign period, which is great from an ROI perspective. We can’t wait to see where we can take it next.”