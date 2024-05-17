TV Ratings 16/5/24: Nearly 2 Million Tune In To See Sky Blues Win In Women’s State Of Origin

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first game of the Women’s State of Origin dominated the TV ratings last night, with Nine’s coverage drawing a national reach of 1.983 million.

The bumper audience saw the Sky Blues dispatch the Maroons 22-12 in the first of a three-match series. In fact, the Sky Blues were so dominant that they were 12-0 up after just 10 minutes and 16-0 up at halftime. The second game of the series will be played in Newcastle on 3 June, with the final game in Townsville three weeks later.

However, there was a fair disparity between the reach and the average audience figures. While the former nearly topped two million, the latter couldn’t cross the million threshold, attracting just 941,000 — less than Nine’s A Current Affair and 9News.

Seven’s AFL coverage, meanwhile, drew a national reach of 1.861 million and a national average audience of 561,000.

Channel 10, meanwhile, had no shows in the top 10. Its The Dog House placed 14th, just about its network stablemate The Project. The Dog House drew a national reach of 781,000 and an average audience of 312,000. The Project drew a reach of 752,000 and an average audience of 309,000.

The Chase again proved a hit for Seven, with a reach of 1.387 million and an average audience of 690,000. Tipping Point also drew a crowd for Nine, with a reach of 1.349 million and an average audience of 685,000.

