TV Ratings 15/5/24: Gruen Pulls A Crowd For Aunty As It Enters 16th Season

Gruen returned on the ABC for its 16th season last night and drew a sizeable crowd as the panellists discussed Hubbl and KIA’s B&T Campaign of the Month-winning spot for its upcoming Tasman ute.

Host Wil Anderson was joined by Todd Sampson, Camey O’Keefe and Karen Ferry to discuss everything advertising, as well as a 1.1 million-strong audience according to total TV national reach figures. Its average audience stood at 751,000 while 29,000 people tuned in on BVOD.

Meanwhile, Seven had a hit with The Chase, which drew a reach of 1.4 million, with an average audience of 730,000. The 1% Club also did numbers for Seven, garnering a reach of 1.3 million and a higher average audience of 782,000.

Tipping Point topped the charts for Nine (aside from Nine News and A Current Affair), again drawing 1.3 million in reach and an average audience of 717,000.

Channel 10’s top show was, perhaps unsurprisingly, Masterchef, which pulled in a reach of 1.1 million and an average audience of 618,000.

SBS’ Alone Australia, meanwhile, saw a reach of 561,000 and an average audience of 304,000.

Lead image credit: ABC/ Instagram.

More TV Ratings:

Previous TV Ratings (15/05/2024) TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures