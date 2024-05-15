TV Ratings 14/5/24: Punters More Interested In Farmer Wants A Wife Drama Than Jeremy Clarkson’s Agricultural Adventures

Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife was the top entertainment show last night, attracting a total TV national reach of just over two million people, with an average audience of 1.247 million.

Farmer Wants A Wife performed particularly well on BVOD, too, bringing in an average audience just shy of a quarter of a million.

The audience had quite the night with farmer Bert (pictured above) going missing from the final dates and simply disappearing from the show. He later told producers that he didn’t have time for a relationship at the moment and, despite all the women on the show being great, his pineapple crop wasn’t “going to pick itself.”

Meanwhile, Channel Nine’s similarly agricultural show Clarkson’s Farm brought in a national reach of 1.246 million and an average audience of 621,000. Of course, Clarkson’s Farm has been knocking around on Amazon Prime Video for a while now, perhaps explaining its relatively muted interest.

Nine’s top entertainment show, Lego Masters, performed far better than Clarkson’s Farm. It drew a national reach of 1.93 million, with an average audience of 996,000.

Over on Channel 10, Masterchef proved to be its best-performing show, bringing in a national reach of 1.422 million, with a national average audience of 781,000. It picked up an impressive 122,000 on BVOD though — more than its closest rivals Seven’s The Chase and Nine’s Tipping Point combined. These drew BVOD crowds of 31,000 and 42,000 respectively.

Seven News continued to top the rankings, despite its well-publicised struggles.

