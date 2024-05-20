TV Ratings (19 May 2024): Nine’s Travel Guides Goes Head To Head With Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife

Nine’s launch of this year’s Travel Guides notched up impressive prime time numbers on Sunday evening.

Hosted by comedian Denise Scott, Travel Guides reached an impressive 2.16 million viewers, and scored prime time wins in all key demos (16-39, 25-54 and grocery shoppers).

In the seventh season opener, Travel Guides critics went on a spiritual journey through northern India and Nepal, including the holy waters of the Ganges to the Taj Mahal and Kathmandu.

Seven’s Farmer Wants A Wife, which is also set in lovely rural locations, attracted a larger national average audience of 1 million, while Ten’s MasterChef, posted an average TV audience of 619,000.

TV Ratings 19 May 2024

Here is a round up of last week’s commercial FTA TV ratings (compiled by Nine)

