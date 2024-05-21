TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Todd & Dustin Find Love As Farmer Wants A Wife Comes To A Close

Farmer Wants A Wife was a massive win for the Seven Network last night, taking the number one non-news spot for the night with a total TV national reach of 1,807,000 and a national average audience of 1,130,000.

As millions tuned in for the first half of the epic grand finale of the reality dating program, Dustin made his final decision, finding love in Sophie, unable to deny his connection with the speech pathologist.

“As soon as I saw you, I thought, you’re absolutely gorgeous. I really wanted you to be the first one to come home and be on the farm and see all the special places that mean so much to me,” Dustin told Sophie.

An emotional Anna struggled with the decision but ultimately accepted Dustin’s choice of Sophie. “I wish you guys a lot of happiness. It will take a little bit to process the emotion,” she said. I don’t know what the future holds, but hopefully, someone else will come by, and I’ll find love again.”

Meanwhile, Farmer Todd has found love with Daisy, who is overwhelmed with emotion and excited about their “forever.”

“Finding love is a big risk. I’m willing to take the risk with you, Daisy,” Todd said. “I can finally give you the reassurance that I am definitely falling in love with you”.

Meanwhile, on Network Ten, MasterChef Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention? performed solidly, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,227,000 and 1,214,000, respectively. Fans were delighted as Vincent Yeow Lim challenged MasterChef contestants to create magical wok dishes, leading to some of the most epic puns in MasterChef history.

