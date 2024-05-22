TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Fans Shocked As Farmer Joe Makes Final Choice

TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Fans Shocked As Farmer Joe Makes Final Choice
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



It was all about Farmer Wants A Wife, as the series came to a dramatic ending with Farmer Joe shocking everyone by choosing Sarah over Keely.

“From the moment I first saw you… you took my breath away,” Joe told Sarah.

Many fans took to social media, devastated by Joe’s pick.

“I’m boycotting; Farmer Joe has ruined this for me,” another user commented on X.

The finale episode did wonders for the Seven Network, raking up a total TV national reach of 1,815,000 and taking the top spot for a non-news program for the night.

It was a fantastic night for Seven all around, with the network’s 6pm news bulletin, The Chase Australia and Home & Away all ranking in the top ten with a total TV national reach of 2,222,000, 1,506,000 and 1,472,000, respectively.

Over on Nine, The Summit did the numbers, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,229,000 as fans and contestants alike said an emotional goodbye to Olympia Valance.

In her exclusive exit interview, Olympia revealed that she was “targeted” by everyone else because of her connection with Charlotte. “So it came down to myself, Mat and Charlotte,” she explained. “I didn’t think anyone would vote Charlotte out, and I knew Mat had too many friends up there, so I knew it was going to come down to me,” she said.

Vallance revealed that if given the chance to compete again, she would actively try to make more friends within the challenge.

More TV Ratings:




