TV Ratings (22/05/2024): MasterChef Constestants Channel Their Inner Uni Students With Microwave Challenge

Last night was a quiet night in TV land, with quiz programs and news taking the majority of the top spots. On ten, MasterChef did the numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,183,000.

Judges challenged contestants to go back to their university days and make an immunity-worthy dish in just 75 minutes using a microwave hack.

Andy Allen’s 3-minute microwaved chicken skin impressed contestants but left many viewers with a sour taste in their mouths – and it wasn’t just the risk of salmonella poisoning.

Give me a break. Microwave cooking on MasterChef. Seriously #MasterChefAU — DownUnder (@DownUnder_Dude) May 22, 2024

On Nine, The Summit once again did wonders, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,483,000 as contestants faced tougher inclines and more treacherous terrain in the air that thinned rapidly the higher they hiked.

“As we’re doing this trek, the landscape is different to anything I’ve ever experienced. We’ve gone from lush rainforest to a treeless, rocky wasteland,” Charlotte said. “The landscape, just as much as the people and the gameplay, throws obstacles in our path. Everyday there’s a different risk, there’s a different threat that we’re navigating.”

