MarketingNewsletter

BMW’s Alex McLean: Let Go Of The Steering Wheel

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
3 Min Read

Alex McLean, general manager of marketing at BMW Australia and New Zealand, has told The Growth Distillery’s Stories (Un)Told vodcast the trick to being a marketing leader is being able—and willing—to let go of control.

“People who maybe join marketing having never done it before, say they’ve come from sales or elsewhere, they struggle with [not being in control],” he told Dan Krigstein, live at the Cairns Crocodiles festival.

“Marketers have an innate ability to be OK with never being in control of everything. You’re spinning multiple plates all the time and you need to be OK with some dropping. To be a good marketer in a way for me was about relinquishing control and being OK with that.”

But while the transition from sales to marketing might be about relinquishing control, the transition from agency to client side is an entirely different kettle of fish.

“You need to pick your moments. You need to play the game. On agency-side, it’s a very free and open discussion particularly as a relatively junior account manager. You were empowered to discuss—creatives could shoot you down and let you know, ‘Don’t change my copy!’ But on the corporate side you need to play the game a bit and know the times when you can raise stuff and times you can’t,” he said.

“Everyone’s got that wrong, too. In my team, if we got every decision we made correct, we’d be paid seven figures plus. We get it wrong more than we get it right but we balance our decision making and that’s why client-side can be slower. It can’t have the pace.

“And you don’t know everything. As a junior or middle manager, you don’t want to be seen to be silly, not know or ask the wrong question. Being in the leadership role I’m now in and particularly with the leaders I’ve worked with, they’re very open about not knowing everything and looking to their team and colleagues to empower them with the knowledge they have.”

McLean was speaking on-stage in Cairns, too. Together with fellow Stories (Un)Told vodcast guest Mel Fein, they discussed what was need to future-proof brands in 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Making The Switch: 80% Of Aussies Ready To Swap Household Service Providers
  2. Jaywing Melbourne Bolsters Its Team With Significant Hires
  3. Aussie Doctors Sound Alarm On ‘Pokies Influencers’ As Gambling Harm Costs Soar
  4. NOVA Entertainment Partners With Mark Bouris’ Mentored Studios Podcast Platform
TAGGED: ,
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Follow:
Tom is B&T's editor and covers everything that helps brands connect with customers and the agencies and brands behind the work. He'll also take any opportunity to grab a mic and get in front of the camera. Before joining B&T, Tom spent many long years in dreary London covering technology for Which? and Tech.co, the automotive industry for Auto Futures and occasionally moonlighting as a music journalist for Notion and Euphoria.

Latest News

Dame Lisa Carrington.
Zespri Teams Up With World Champion Kayaker Dame Lisa Carrington In Global Partnership
Agency Scorecard: EssenceMediacom
Agency Scorecard: It’s Friday
Nick Thomas.
Nick Thomas To Depart Amazon Ads, Jess Roach Steps In As National Head Of Sales ANZ
Register Lost your password?