Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win

Seven’s broadcast of last night’s Logies (read all of last night’s winners HERE) attracted 887,000 viewers for broadcaster Seven. The figure mirrored last year’s viewership that pulled 885,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

Proof TV’s big night is all about the frocks, some 846,000 tuned in for the event’s famous red carpet.

It also knocked off an enthralling yet rain-affected fourth day of the final Ashes Test. It peaked at a high of 559,000 for Nine.

The Logies gave Seven a big Sunday night win, the broadcaster pulling 41.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was a distant second with 29.4 per cent. The ABC nabbed third with 11.4 per cent, 10 did a neat eleven and SBS had 6.4 per cent.

Seven’s news was the most watched program of Sunday, it posted 991,000 to rival Nine’s 762,000. Nine’s 60 Minutes did well (457,000) considering it was up against the Logies.

Other standouts for Seven were The 1% Club (439,000), its AFL coverage (316,000) and Weekend Sunrise (199,000).

Nine did well with its NRL coverage (246,000) and Weekend Today (174,000).

10’s best was The Hunted (322,000) and The Sunday Project (233,000). Both Logies affected.

The ABC’s evening ran this way: 7pm news (498,000), Restoration Australia (370,000) and Bay Of Fires (292,000).