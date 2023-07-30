Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win

Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As TV’s Big Night Hands Seven A Big Win
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Seven’s broadcast of last night’s Logies (read all of last night’s winners HERE) attracted 887,000 viewers for broadcaster Seven. The figure mirrored last year’s viewership that pulled 885,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

Proof TV’s big night is all about the frocks, some 846,000 tuned in for the event’s famous red carpet.

It also knocked off an enthralling yet rain-affected fourth day of the final Ashes Test. It peaked at a high of 559,000 for Nine.

The Logies gave Seven a big Sunday night win, the broadcaster pulling 41.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was a distant second with 29.4 per cent. The ABC nabbed third with 11.4 per cent, 10 did a neat eleven and SBS had 6.4 per cent.

Seven’s news was the most watched program of Sunday, it posted 991,000 to rival Nine’s 762,000. Nine’s 60 Minutes did well (457,000) considering it was up against the Logies.

Other standouts for Seven were The 1% Club (439,000), its AFL coverage (316,000) and Weekend Sunrise (199,000).

Nine did well with its NRL coverage (246,000) and Weekend Today (174,000).

10’s best was The Hunted (322,000) and The Sunday Project (233,000). Both Logies affected.

The ABC’s evening ran this way: 7pm news (498,000), Restoration Australia (370,000) and Bay Of Fires (292,000).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Logies 2023 OzTam

Latest News

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]