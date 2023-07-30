It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold

After 37 years the TV WEEK Logie Awards made a spectacular return to Sydney tonight and Sonia Kruger was awarded the most sought-after accolade in Australian TV – the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on television.

It was a glorious and glamorous turn out for television’s night of nights, with the nation’s TV glitterati dialling the glitz up to 11 on the red carpet, hosted by Sonia Kruger and Chris Brown. Host Sam Pang opened the show with an opening monologue loved by those in the room and at home.

The night was filled with celebrations as stars accepted their Most Popular and Most Outstanding awards. Australian TV industry titan Brian Walsh was inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame for his four decades of leadership and creativity behind the scenes. And performances from Peking Duk and Amy Shark had the room rocking.

The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards, and red-carpet broadcast was broadcast exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Full list of winners

Most Popular Awards (winner in bold)

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Taskmaster, Network 10

Leigh Sales, 7.30 and Australian Story, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia and The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Taskmaster, Network 10

Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network

Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong and News Breakfast, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor

James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network

Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, 9Network, Last King of The Cross, Paramount+ and Barons, ABC

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE and Summer Love, ABC

Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL and BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network

Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix

Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network

Julia Zemiro, Fisk (Season 2), ABC

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk (Season 2), ABC

Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Season 2), Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Home and Away, Seven Network

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Savage River, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL and BINGE

Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Australia’s Got Talent, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

The Voice, Seven Network

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Most Popular Comedy Program

Fisk (Season 2), ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

Wellmania, Netflix

Most Popular Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans and Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC

Back Roads, ABC

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

Most Outstanding Awards

TV WEEK LOGIE – Hall of Fame Award

Brian Walsh

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan

Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC

Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress

Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan

Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan

Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC

Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS

Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network

Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Black Snow, Stan

Five Bedrooms, Paramount+

In Our Blood, ABC

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Significant Others, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Fisk S2, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell, ABC

Summer Love, ABC

Taskmaster, Network 10

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

The Block, 9Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

7NEWS – Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network

A Current Affair – Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC

Foreign Correspondent – Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC

Four Corners – Do No Harm, ABC

Four Corners – How Many More, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10

2023 Australian Open, 9Network

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network

State of Origin, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Barrumbi Kids, SBS

Bluey, ABC

Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Surviving Summer, Netflix

Turn Up The Volume, ABC

Ultimate Classroom, Network 10

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

Revealed: Trafficked, Stan

The Australian Wars, SBS

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network