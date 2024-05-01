Bumble Reveals New Brand Identity To Usher In New Era Of Dating

Today, women-first dating app Bumble unveiled a refreshed visual identity and a new global campaign, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to making dating better for women. The campaign coincides with the dating app expanding upon its signature Make The First Move functionality with the launch of Opening Moves.

After a decade of revolutionising the way women date, Bumble is stepping into an exciting new era by launching a feature that gives women more choice in how they make romantic connections.

Opening Moves gives women the option to set a question that their matches can respond to, adding more ways to open a conversation while keeping women in control.

Women can use one of Bumble’s recommended Opening Moves, or craft their own. According to Bumble’s research*, nearly half of women (46 per cent) surveyed on Bumble shared that having more ways to start a conversation would make their dating app experience even better.

This brand and product evolution marks a pivotal moment for Bumble, brought to life by a global marketing campaign with high-impact digital and physical out-of-home (OOH) in more than 10 countries, with messaging such as “We’ve changed so you don’t have to.”

Bumble’s campaign also features a new video that recognises the exhaustion some women feel with online dating when their needs and experiences are not prioritised, and the women-first solution Bumble provides.

“We have always taken our lead from the amazing women in our community. Today, they are looking for more choice and ease in their dating life and with the launch of Opening Moves, Bumble is continuing to put women’s experiences first,“ said Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief marketing officer.

“With this new global campaign, we wanted to take a fun, bold approach in celebrating the first chapter of our app’s evolution and remind women that our platform has been solving for their needs from the start. As we roll out these exciting updates to our product, our core principle remains the same: empowering women in every connection and in every relationship.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, Bumble teased the global launch with a Renaissance-style campaign hinting at the fatigue some women feel online dating. This teaser campaign also featured larger-than-life cloud-themed beds via augmented reality, nodding to the campaign’s tired theme, short-form content, projection mapping of the ads onto landmark locations, and social media memes.

Bumble is also rolling out a new app identity which includes a new logo, bolder fonts, and refreshed colors and illustrations. Bumble’s data shows that 3 in 4* (75 per cent) women surveyed say the look and feel of a dating app is important to their overall experience and 65 per cent say that the visual identity of a dating app can make it easier to use.

The global campaign and new app design was executed in-house by Bumble’s Creative Studio.