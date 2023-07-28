Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes

Sofia Geraghty
As bad as your hangover may be, you’re probably not feeling as bad as Matilda’s coach Tony Gustavsson is this morning. Gustavsson is today facing criticism from all sides following the Matilda’s humiliating 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in the Women’s World Cup.

The biggest criticism being hurled at Tony Gustavsson is that he waited until the 82nd minute of the game to make a substitution. He then went on to replace an attacker with a defender, despite the Aussie home side being 3-2 down.

The coach did defend the decision, however, saying the team had decided to use centre-back Alanna Kennedy as a forward when required.

This didn’t stop the coach getting attacked from all angles of the internet, however.

In one hilarious Tweet, a user likened Gustavsson’s inaction to a clip of Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell freezing during a press conference.

Another Tweeter brutally asked “It’s nearly 10am, have we sacked Tony Gustavsson yet?”

Despite a loss for the Matildas, it was a win for Women’s football. The game took the entertainment crown with 898,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. This was nearly double that of the Ashes on Nine which had 487,000 metro viewers watching.

A total of 548,000 viewers also signed up to watch the post-match analysis.

Despite the success of the football, however, Seven was just narrowly beaten to the overall number one spot by Nine with a 35.0 per cent audience shar versus Seven’s 34.7 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
35.0%34.7%12.6%11.1%6.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V NGASeven Network898,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network869,000
3SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network855,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network749,000
5NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network724,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network601,000
7FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V NGA POST GAMESeven Network548,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network521,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV493,000
10THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIFTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -DNine Network487,000

