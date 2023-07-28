Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes

As bad as your hangover may be, you’re probably not feeling as bad as Matilda’s coach Tony Gustavsson is this morning. Gustavsson is today facing criticism from all sides following the Matilda’s humiliating 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in the Women’s World Cup.

The biggest criticism being hurled at Tony Gustavsson is that he waited until the 82nd minute of the game to make a substitution. He then went on to replace an attacker with a defender, despite the Aussie home side being 3-2 down.

The coach did defend the decision, however, saying the team had decided to use centre-back Alanna Kennedy as a forward when required.

This didn’t stop the coach getting attacked from all angles of the internet, however.

In one hilarious Tweet, a user likened Gustavsson’s inaction to a clip of Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell freezing during a press conference.

Tony Gustavsson’s last 15 minutes as he watches Nigeria make multiple changes, score two goals and proceed NOT to make a sub. #FIFAWWC #AUSvNGA https://t.co/cr8XOQ42Pb — damirkulas (@DamirKulas) July 27, 2023

Another Tweeter brutally asked “It’s nearly 10am, have we sacked Tony Gustavsson yet?”

Despite a loss for the Matildas, it was a win for Women’s football. The game took the entertainment crown with 898,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. This was nearly double that of the Ashes on Nine which had 487,000 metro viewers watching.

A total of 548,000 viewers also signed up to watch the post-match analysis.

Despite the success of the football, however, Seven was just narrowly beaten to the overall number one spot by Nine with a 35.0 per cent audience shar versus Seven’s 34.7 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 35.0% 34.7% 12.6% 11.1% 6.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V NGA Seven Network 898,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 869,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 855,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 749,000 5 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 724,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 601,000 7 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V NGA POST GAME Seven Network 548,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 521,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 493,000 10 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIFTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -D Nine Network 487,000