Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty

Despite reports over the past week that the vast majority of the ABC’s audience is over 65 – particularly for news – its comedy offerings still manage to punch above their weight and suggest the youngsters are still tuning in.

Last night political spoof Utopia (504,000) and adland gabfest Gruen (458,000) were the evening’s eighth and ninth watched shows respectively. Both numbers are OzTAM metro.

The numbers gave Aunty a healthy 18.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs. Still, Nine won the night in the tightest of margins, it managed 29.6 per cent to rival Seven’s 29.3 per cent. 10 had 14.8 per cent and SBS did 8.1 per cent.

Arguably the world swimming championships from Fukuoka got Nine over the line, it pulled 251,000.

Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of Wednesday, it pulled 902,000 to Nine’s bulletin that did 799,000. ACA posted 649,000.

ABC’s 7pm news had 555,000 and 7.30 posted 433,000.

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (217,000) had Today (183,000) on toast.

Other standouts for Nine included Hot Seat (397,000) and a repeat of Travel Guides (290,000).

Over at Seven, The Chase did 540,000, Home And Away did 433,000, Abba Silver, Abba Gold mammamia-ed to 372,000 and The Front Bar did 305,000.

10’s only show in last night’s top 20 was The Project with 260,000.