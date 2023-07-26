Tuesday TV Ratings: Life In Plastic Is NOT Fantastic, The ABC’s War On Waste Returns

Forget those popular Barbie lyrics – life in plastic is really, really not fantastic.

This was the clear message on ABC’s War On Waste which returned to screens last night.

In the show, Craig Reucassel shines a light on the how damaging waste is both to our bodies and the environment.

In an interview with ABC news, Reucassel said he was shocked at just how much plastic is used in clothing.

“I think fashion continues to be one of the areas that shocks me the most,” he says.

“We’ve gone from fast fashion to now we have ultra-fast fashion”.

“Online organisations are pumping out an extraordinary amount of fashion at very cheap prices that’s fossil fuel-based but predominantly plastic”.

“Over 60 per cent of our clothing is made from plastic and in Australia, we continue to buy more and more and wear it less and less and we need to do the exact opposite — we need to buy less and wear it for longer.”

Australian presenter Dan Ilic was inspired by the show, even sharing a mildly depressing image of just how little fruit stickers have decomposed in a compost.

Here are the stickers in our local compost…. Everything has broken down… except for the fruit barcodes. #waronwaste pic.twitter.com/QjULWI82WG — Dan Ilic (@danilic) July 25, 2023

A total of 415,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show, putting it 11th in the overall rankings and fourth for entertainment.

Daily Share

Overall it was a draw between Nine and Seven last night with both channels picking up an audience share of 26.9 per cent.

They were followed by Network 10 with1 9.1 per cent, the ABC with 18.9 per cent and SBS with 8.2 per cent.

Overall The Chase won the entertainment crown with 557,000 metro views, it was followed by Home and Away with 452,000 metro views and Hunted with 426,000 metro views.

