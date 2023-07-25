Monday TV Ratings: Seven’s ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ An Instant Hit With Some Calling For Song To Be Used In Yes Campaign

Seven’s documentary John Farnham: Finding The Voice has proved to be an instant hit with more than 866,000 fans signing up to watch.

Seven’s documentary on Aussie music legend John Farnham took the entertainment crown yesterday with just shy of 900,000 Aussies signing up to watch the authorised biopic.

The documentary comes following the news that the 74-year-old rock legend has been battling a private battle with throat cancer. As part of the surgery, his jaw was removed ad he had to have reconstructive surgery.

Earlier this week, Farnham’s son gave an emotional update on the You’re The Voice singer, saying that he was ‘doing fantastic’ following the throat surgery.

He’s walking with his dog a lot, so he’s really, really happy.’

‘He’s doing really good, he’s super positive,’ he told Sunrise.

On Twitter, or ‘X’ as it is now called, some were even calling for the inspirational song to be used by the Yes Campaign for the upcoming Voice Referendum.

One Tweeter said “We’re #TheVoice Try To Understand It” and then tagged the Yes 23 Campaign.

Were not going to sit in silence

We’re not going to live in fear

Were #TheVoice try to understand it @yes23au

Thanks John Farnham pic.twitter.com/A80Kk9bms1 — Dr Colin Hughes (@drcwhos) July 24, 2023

Another called on the Fed government to use the song to build “prominence” for the campaign.

Why can’t the Fed gov pay John Farnham to use his song ‘The Voice’ to promote the YES campaign? Would lift its prominence enormously! — GailT (@GBTSocScientist) July 23, 2023

Despite being a hit with fans, not everyone loved the documentary. In the Guardian, Luke Buckmaster described the documentary as “a gushy account of Australian music history” and gave it three stars out of five.

Channel Win

Overall, Seven won the night with a 35.3 per cent audience share, followed by Nine with 22.6 per cent, Network 10 with 18.9 per cent, the ABC with 16.5 per cent and SBS with 6.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 22.6% 35.3% 18.9% 16.5% 6.6%

Top Ten Programs

Joining John Farnham: Finding The Voice in the top 10 for entertainment was Seven’s The Chase (616,000 views) and Home and Away (556,000 views).

Outside of the top ten, Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? had 500,000 views, followed by ABC’s Back Roads with 455,000 views, Network 10’s Hunted with 451,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat with 393,000 views.

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,036,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 1,015,000 3 JOHN FARNHAM: FINDING THE VOICE Nine 866,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 796,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 784,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 662,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 616,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 586,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 556,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 502,000