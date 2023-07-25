Monday TV Ratings: Seven’s ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ An Instant Hit With Some Calling For Song To Be Used In Yes Campaign

Monday TV Ratings: Seven’s ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ An Instant Hit With Some Calling For Song To Be Used In Yes Campaign
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Seven’s documentary John Farnham: Finding The Voice has proved to be an instant hit with more than 866,000 fans signing up to watch.

Monday TV Highlights

  • An easy win for Seven as John Farnham: Finding The Voice helps it to an audience share of 35.3%
  • Calls for Farnham’s song You’re The Voice to be used in the Yes Campaign
  • Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? and Hunted, as well as Nine’s Hot Seat, fail to make the top 10 with Seven’s Home and Away and The Chase taking the top spots

Seven’s documentary on Aussie music legend John Farnham took the entertainment crown yesterday with just shy of 900,000 Aussies signing up to watch the authorised biopic.

The documentary comes following the news that the 74-year-old rock legend has been battling a private battle with throat cancer. As part of the surgery, his jaw was removed ad he had to have reconstructive surgery.

Earlier this week, Farnham’s son gave an emotional update on the You’re The Voice singer, saying that he was  ‘doing fantastic’ following the throat surgery.

He’s walking with his dog a lot, so he’s really, really happy.’

‘He’s doing really good, he’s super positive,’ he told Sunrise.

On Twitter, or ‘X’ as it is now called, some were even calling for the inspirational song to be used by the Yes Campaign for the upcoming Voice Referendum.

One Tweeter said “We’re #TheVoice Try To Understand It” and then tagged the Yes 23 Campaign.

Another called on the Fed government to use the song to build “prominence” for the campaign.

Despite being a hit with fans, not everyone loved the documentary. In the Guardian, Luke Buckmaster described the documentary as “a gushy account of Australian music history” and gave it three stars out of five.

Channel Win

Overall, Seven won the night with a 35.3 per cent audience share, followed by Nine with 22.6 per cent, Network 10 with 18.9 per cent, the ABC with 16.5 per cent and SBS with 6.6 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
22.6%35.3%18.9%16.5%6.6%

Top Ten Programs

Joining John Farnham: Finding The Voice in the top 10 for entertainment was Seven’s The Chase (616,000 views) and Home and Away (556,000 views).

Outside of the top ten, Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? had 500,000 views, followed by ABC’s Back Roads with 455,000 views, Network 10’s Hunted with 451,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat with 393,000 views.

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,036,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network1,015,000
3JOHN FARNHAM: FINDING THE VOICENine866,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network796,000
5NINE NEWSNine Network784,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network662,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network616,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV586,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven Network556,000
107.30-EVABC TV502,000

 

 

 

Seven TV Ratings

