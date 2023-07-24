Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out

Nine’s loss was a win for Seven and Australia yesterday with the Ashes being cancelled due to rain.

Seven won the night with an overall audience share of 32.9 per cent

It was helped to victory by The Dancing With The Stars final which picked up 702,000 views

Poms including Piers Morgan were very unhappy about the Ashes being rained off

English cricket fans were very unhappy yesterday after rain meant that the fourth Test in Old Trafford was a wash-out, ensuring Australia retains the Ashes.

Controversial commentator, Piers Morgan led the charge of the unhappy Poms.

“It will be the greatest travesty in the history of Ashes cricket if the trampled, battered, beleaguered, Bazballed, desperate, white-flag-flying Aussies now avoid inevitable defeat and retain the urn because of bloody rain,” he wrote.

He went on to say England was “robbed of the Ashes” and asked, “Has there ever been a less-deserved retention of the Ashes?”

No-doubt Nine, which broadcasts the cricket, was equally unhappy.

Seven Wins The Night With Dancing With The Stars

Still, Nine’s loss was Seven’s gain. Seven won the night overall as dancing fans signed up to watch the finale of its popular celebrity dancing show – Dancing With The Stars.

Network 10’s Hunted (374,000) was beaten to third place for entertainment by ABC’s property show Restoration Australia (437,000).

Seven had an audience share of 32.9 per cent. It was followed by Nine with 29.2 per cent, the ABC with 15.2 per cent, Network 10 with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 7.8 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.2% 32.9% 15.0% 15.2% 7.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 1,029,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 796,000 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS – GRAND FINAL Seven Network 702,000 4 60 MINUTES Nine Network 530,000 5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 527,000 6 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 437,000 7 HUNTED SUN Network 10 374,000 8 BAY OF FIRES-EV ABC TV 369,000 9 THE MURDER OF LYN DAWSON Nine Network 333,000 10 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 317,000