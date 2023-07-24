Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out

Sunday TV Ratings: Poms Distraught As Ashes Is Rained Out
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s loss was a win for Seven and Australia yesterday with the Ashes being cancelled due to rain.

  • Seven won the night with an overall audience share of 32.9 per cent
  • It was helped to victory by The Dancing With The Stars final which picked up 702,000 views
  • Poms including  Piers Morgan were very unhappy about the Ashes being rained off

English cricket fans were very unhappy yesterday after rain meant that the fourth Test in Old Trafford was a wash-out, ensuring Australia retains the Ashes.

Controversial commentator, Piers Morgan led the charge of the unhappy Poms.

“It will be the greatest travesty in the history of Ashes cricket if the trampled, battered, beleaguered, Bazballed, desperate, white-flag-flying Aussies now avoid inevitable defeat and retain the urn because of bloody rain,” he wrote.

He went on to say England was “robbed of the Ashes” and asked, “Has there ever been a less-deserved retention of the Ashes?”

No-doubt Nine, which broadcasts the cricket, was equally unhappy.

Seven Wins The Night With Dancing With The Stars

Still, Nine’s loss was Seven’s gain. Seven won the night overall as dancing fans signed up to watch the finale of its popular celebrity dancing show – Dancing With The Stars.

Network 10’s Hunted (374,000) was beaten to third place for entertainment by ABC’s property show Restoration Australia (437,000)

Seven had an audience share of 32.9 per cent. It was followed by Nine with 29.2 per cent, the ABC with 15.2 per cent, Network 10 with 15.0 per cent and SBS with 7.8 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.2%32.9%15.0%15.2%7.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven Network1,029,000
2NINE NEWS SUNDAYNine Network796,000
3DANCING WITH THE STARS – GRAND FINALSeven Network702,000
460 MINUTESNine Network530,000
5ABC NEWS-EVABC TV527,000
6RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EVABC TV437,000
7HUNTED SUNNetwork 10374,000
8BAY OF FIRES-EVABC TV369,000
9THE MURDER OF LYN DAWSONNine Network333,000
107NEWS SPOTLIGHTSeven Network317,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

ashes Nine TV Ratings

Latest News

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality
  • Technology

Snap Launches AI-Powered Anime Lens To Make Your Japanese Dreams Almost A Reality

Snap has launched a new generative AI lens called “Anime” for its users around the world. A “generative AI lens powered by machine learning,” the lens allows Snapchatters to create stylised images of themselves as anime characters. The lens will join the suit of AI tools available on Snapchat, including My AI, Snap’s AI-powered chatbot. […]

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%

Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ. “We are thrilled and energised to continue building […]

Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”
  • Technology

Twitter Begins Rebrand To “X”

Thought Bud Light owned the marketing f@ck-up of 2023 space? Elon set to give it a red hot shake with Twitter rebrand.