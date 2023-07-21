Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven

The Matildas emerged victorious in their first match of this year’s highly anticipated Women’s World Cup.

A total of 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game

The Ashes on Nine brought in 546,000 metro viewers

Seven and Nine dominated the ratings with a 40.3 per cent and 30.8 per cent respective audience share

It was a good night for sport last night with the World Cup and the Ashes bringing in big numbers for Seven and Nine.

A whopping 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Matildas play their first game of the tournament. A total of 695,000 watched the post-match coverage.

Meanwhile, 546,000 watched the fourth test match of this year’s Ashes.

Both games helped Nine and Seven hold a total audience share of more than 70 per cent.

Network 10’s launch of Dogs Behaving Badly was largely overshadowed by the sporting events and brought in a viewership of 308,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase brought in 479,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat had 380,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 30.8% 40.3% 11.2% 10.3% 7.4%