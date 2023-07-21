Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven
The Matildas emerged victorious in their first match of this year’s highly anticipated Women’s World Cup.
- A total of 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game
- The Ashes on Nine brought in 546,000 metro viewers
- Seven and Nine dominated the ratings with a 40.3 per cent and 30.8 per cent respective audience share
It was a good night for sport last night with the World Cup and the Ashes bringing in big numbers for Seven and Nine.
A whopping 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Matildas play their first game of the tournament. A total of 695,000 watched the post-match coverage.
Meanwhile, 546,000 watched the fourth test match of this year’s Ashes.
Both games helped Nine and Seven hold a total audience share of more than 70 per cent.
Network 10’s launch of Dogs Behaving Badly was largely overshadowed by the sporting events and brought in a viewership of 308,000 metro views.
Seven’s The Chase brought in 479,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat had 380,000 metro views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|30.8%
|40.3%
|11.2%
|10.3%
|7.4%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRE
|Seven Network
|1,237,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|827,000
|3
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|813,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|778,000
|5
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|774,000
|6
|FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRE POST GAME
|Seven Network
|695,000
|7
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|679,000
|8
|FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRE PRE-GAME
|Seven Network
|664,000
|9
|THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1
|Nine Network
|546,000
|10
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|511,000
