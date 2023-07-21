Thursday TV Ratings: Ashes Takes A Back Seat As The Matildas Pull Super-Duper 1.3M For Seven

Sofia Geraghty
The Matildas emerged victorious in their first match of this year’s highly anticipated Women’s World Cup.

  • A total of 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the game
  • The Ashes on Nine brought in 546,000 metro viewers
  • Seven and Nine dominated the ratings with a 40.3 per cent and 30.8 per cent respective audience share

It was a good night for sport last night with the World Cup and the Ashes bringing in big numbers for Seven and Nine.

A whopping 1,237,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the Matildas play their first game of the tournament. A total of 695,000 watched the post-match coverage.

Meanwhile, 546,000 watched the fourth test match of this year’s Ashes.

Both games helped Nine and Seven hold a total audience share of more than 70 per cent.

Network 10’s launch of Dogs Behaving Badly was largely overshadowed by the sporting events and brought in a viewership of 308,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase brought in 479,000 views and Nine’s Hot Seat had 380,000 metro views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
30.8%40.3%11.2%10.3%7.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRESeven Network1,237,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network827,000
3SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network813,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network778,000
5NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network774,000
6FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRE POST GAMESeven Network695,000
7A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network679,000
8FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 AUS V IRE PRE-GAMESeven Network664,000
9THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1Nine Network546,000
10ABC NEWS-EVABC TV511,000

2023 Women's Football World Cup FIFA WORLD CUP 2023

