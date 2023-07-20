Wednesday TV Ratings: The Ashes Help Nine To A Huge Win

It was an easy win for Nine last night with the Ashes continuing to dominate TV Ratings

A total 836,000 metro viewers decided to watch the first game of the fourth test series in which Australia was batting. This made it a clear winner in entertainment.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase pulled in a total of 559,000 metro viewers.

The ABC’s Utopia continued to do well. It came in as the 10th most-watched TV show of the night with 455,000 metro views.

Network 10’s Hunted just fell out of the top 10 with 432,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 38.6% 23.3% 14.7% 14.9% 8.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 901,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 844,000 3 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 Nine Network 836,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 792,000 5 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 774,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 627,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 559,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 499,000 9 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D Nine Network 466,000 10 UTOPIA-EV ABC TV 455,000