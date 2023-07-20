Wednesday TV Ratings: The Ashes Help Nine To A Huge Win

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Ashes Help Nine To A Huge Win
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was an easy win for Nine last night with the Ashes continuing to dominate TV Ratings

  • Nine was the clear winner with a 38.6 per cent overall audience share
  • The fourth test match of the Ashes was the most-watched entertainment show with 836,000 views
  •  ABC’s satirical government drama Utopia continues to do well

A total 836,000 metro viewers decided to watch the first game of the fourth test series in which Australia was batting. This made it a clear winner in entertainment.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase pulled in a total of 559,000 metro viewers.

The ABC’s Utopia continued to do well. It came in as the 10th most-watched TV show of the night with 455,000 metro views.

Network 10’s Hunted just fell out of the top 10 with 432,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
38.6%23.3%14.7%14.9%8.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network901,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network844,000
3THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1Nine Network836,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network792,000
5NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network774,000
6A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network627,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network559,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV499,000
9THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FOURTH TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -DNine Network466,000
10UTOPIA-EVABC TV455,000

