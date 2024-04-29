The Iconic Teams Up With 5 Aussie Athletes For Latest Campaign

Fashion and lifestyle platform, THE ICONIC, has joined forces with five iconic Aussie athletes – Rohan Browning, Rachael Gunn, Calab Law, Alexa Leary, and Rheed McCracken – in the latest instalment of its ‘Got You Looking’ campaign.

Lead image: Rohan Browning, Rachael Gunn, Calab Law, Alexa Leary, and Rheed McCracken

Much like THE ICONIC itself, each of the incredible athletes has turned heads over the past few years with unique stories and sporting moments that have ‘got us looking’ – and now, Australia is looking again as these new icons of Aussie sport set their sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Throughout the campaign, THE ICONIC will share Rohan, Rachael, Calab, Alexa, and Rheed’s extraordinary stories, including their triumphs and challenges and how comfort, style, and confidence influence their sporting lives.

“THE ICONIC is known for doing things that turn people’s heads – much like these five iconic athletes who have set their sights on Paris to represent Australia on the world stage. We are absolutely privileged to be working with them,” said Jere Calmes, chief executive officer at THE ICONIC.

“For us, this iteration of ‘Got You Looking’ comes at an incredible time in THE ICONIC’s journey as we continue to create a better way for our customers to shop. This campaign represents everything THE ICONIC stands for – confidence, style and empowerment – and we wish Rheed, Rachael, Calab, Alex and Rheed the very best of luck for the coming months,” said Joanna Robinson, THE ICONIC’s chief marketing officer.