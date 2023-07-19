Tuesday TV Ratings: Hunted Contestants Take To Land, Sky And Sea

The fugitives of Hunted turned to the sky, sea, and air yesterday as they moved quickly to evade being captured by the hunters.

The popular cat-and-mouse show pulled in a total of 472,000 metro viewers last night, making it the second most-watched show in entertainment.

It was bettered only by Seven’s quiz show The Chase which pulled in a total of 565,000 metro viewers last night.

Meanwhile Home and Away pulled in 448,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven News was the most-watched show with 941,000 metro viewers signing up to watch. It was followed by Nine News with 787,000 views and ABC with 589,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 27.1 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 24.5 per cent, Network 10 with 19.6 per cent, the ABC with 17.5 per cent and SBS with 11.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.5% 27.1% 19.6% 17.5% 11.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 941,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 868,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 787,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 776,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 618,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 589,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 565,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 475,000 9 HUNTED TUES Network 10 472,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 448,000