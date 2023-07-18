Monday TV Ratings: Nine Falls To Third Place As Dancing With The Stars Waltzes To Success

In an unusual update, Nine fell to third place in the TV ratings last night. With a 22.2 per cent audience share, Nine was behind Seven with 29.7 per cent and Network 10 with 22.9 per cent.

Seven was helped to the top by The Chase which had 580,000 views and Dancing With The Stars which had 552,000 views.

Network 10’s Hunted launched last night to a slightly muted response compared to last year’s ratings. It was down 16 per cent nationally on its 2022 launch episode and down 15 per cent in the capital cities. A total of 524, 000 metro viewers signed up to watch the launch yesterday.

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? continues to bulk up views, however, with 516,000 viewers signing up to watch.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 22.2% 29.7% 22.9% 17.2% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 977,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 949,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 835,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 835,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 679,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 621,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 580,000 8 DANCING WITH THE STARS – MON Seven Network 552,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 541,000 10 HUNTED – LAUNCH Network 10 524,000