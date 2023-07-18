Monday TV Ratings: Nine Falls To Third Place As Dancing With The Stars Waltzes To Success

Sofia Geraghty
In an unusual update, Nine fell to third place in the TV ratings last night. With a 22.2 per cent audience share, Nine was behind Seven with 29.7 per cent and Network 10 with 22.9 per cent.

Seven was helped to the top by The Chase which had 580,000 views and Dancing With The Stars which had 552,000 views.

Network 10’s Hunted launched last night to a slightly muted response compared to last year’s ratings. It was down 16 per cent nationally on its 2022 launch episode and down 15 per cent in the capital cities. A total of 524, 000 metro viewers signed up to watch the launch yesterday.

Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? continues to bulk up views, however, with 516,000 viewers signing up to watch.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
22.2%29.7%22.9%17.2%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network977,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network949,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network835,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network835,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network679,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV621,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network580,000
8DANCING WITH THE STARS – MONSeven Network552,000
97.30-EVABC TV541,000
10HUNTED – LAUNCHNetwork 10524,000

