Sunday TV Ratings: MasterChef Winner Thanks Jock Zonfrillo In Emotional Post

It was a bittersweet night on MasterChef yesterday. On the one hand, it was a cause for celebration with another amateur chef proudly crowned this year’s winner, however, it was also the last episode to feature judge Jock Zonfrillo who died in May this year, aged just 46.

TV Rating Highlights

MasterChef wins entertainment with 698,000 metro views for this season’s final

ABC’s Restoration Australia and Bay of Fires make it into the top 10

Seven wins the night with a 28.4 per cent audience share

MasterChef

The bittersweetness of this year’s MasterChef finale was captured in winner Brent Draper’s Instagram post. In the post – where Draper can happily be seen holding the trophy – he dedicates the award to the late Zonfrillo.

After thanking judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, Draper said:

“And to the man who’s been the most influential for me on my food and mental health journey, Jock. I’m gutted you’re not here mate and that we won’t get to have a scotch and celebrate this together – but just know that this win is for you. Thank you for the legacy you’ve left behind, for the memories and laughs and just know that you’ll never ever be forgotten in our home ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Draper (@brentdraper_)

Draper was not the only person to pay tribute to Zonfrilo. The episode ended with a highlight reel of Zonfrilo’s five years on the show. A photo of all the cast and crew was shown at the end with the words ‘give it up for Jock Zonfrillo’ captioned across the screen.

MasterChef was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with 698,000 viewers.

ABC

The ABC had three spots in the top 10 last night with viewers signing up to watch Restoration Australia and Bay of Fires.

A total of 417,000 viewers signed up to watch Restoration Australia – a show that follows determined restorationists as they convert crumbling squalor into liveable homes (no doubt the current rental crisis makes this a worthwhile endeavor).

Meanwhile, The Bay of Fires – a drama set on the northeastern coast of Tasmania, pulled in 384,000 views.

This comes as its been revealed that just eight per cent of the viewers of ABC’s news programme are under the age of 40.

Audience Share

Seven had the highest percentage of views yesterday at 28.4 per cent – this was driven up by the news and Dancing With The Stars.

Meanwhile, Nine pulled in 27.7 per cent of views, followed by Network 10 with 20.1 per cent, the ABC with 14.4 per cent and SBS with 9.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.7% 28.4% 20.1% 14.4% 9.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 838,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 837,000 3 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA – THE WINNER ANNOUNCED Network 10 698,000 4 DANCING WITH THE STARS – SUN Seven Network 614,000 5 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA – GRAND FINALE Network 10 614,000 6 60 MINUTES Nine Network 556,000 7 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 543,000 8 RESTORATION AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 417,000 9 BAY OF FIRES-EV ABC TV 384,000 10 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 351,000