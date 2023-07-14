Thursday TV Ratings: Declan’s Undercooked Custard Is His Undoing In MasterChef

MasterChef’s Declan Cleary bit off more than he could chew in last night’s show with a 70-plate challenge putting the young chef in hot water.

After failing to wow the judges with his starters and main course, everything was left to the dessert for Cleary. Sadly, his undercooked custard proved to be his undoing.

Network 10’s cooking show was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 449,000 viewers signing up to watch.

It came just below Seven’s The Chase which had 504,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL pulled in 386,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven won the night with 31.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 24.6 per cent, Network 10 with 18.7 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent, and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
24.6%31.6%18.7%15.0%10.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network881,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network828,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network737,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network718,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network625,000
6ABC NEWS-EVABC TV538,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network504,000
8MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURSNetwork 10449,000
9HOT SEATNine Network397,000
10SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLSeven Network386,000

