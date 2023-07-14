Thursday TV Ratings: Declan’s Undercooked Custard Is His Undoing In MasterChef

MasterChef’s Declan Cleary bit off more than he could chew in last night’s show with a 70-plate challenge putting the young chef in hot water.

After failing to wow the judges with his starters and main course, everything was left to the dessert for Cleary. Sadly, his undercooked custard proved to be his undoing.

Network 10’s cooking show was the second most-watched entertainment show of the night with 449,000 viewers signing up to watch.

It came just below Seven’s The Chase which had 504,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL pulled in 386,000 metro viewers.

Overall, Seven won the night with 31.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 24.6 per cent, Network 10 with 18.7 per cent, the ABC with 15.0 per cent, and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 24.6% 31.6% 18.7% 15.0% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 881,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 828,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 737,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 718,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 625,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 538,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 504,000 8 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURS Network 10 449,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 397,000 10 SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Seven Network 386,000