Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Dead Rubber Sees Viewer Numbers Slide 25%
Views for State of Origin, shown on Nine, dropped by around 25 per cent for the final game of the three-part series last night.

Numbers peaked at 1,476,000 metro viewers last night, which still blew anything else on TV last night out of the water (the next most-watched entertainment show of the night was Seven’s The Chase which had 548,000 views).

However it was a far cry from the second game of the series which got 1,833,000 views. This was not Nine’s fault, but rather the fault of NSW who lost the first two games of the series against the Maroons, making yesterday’s game (entertaining) dead rubber.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Utopia continued to do well, bringing in 498,000 views.

Overall, it was a win for Nine with 42.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 21.5 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.6 per cent of views, Network 10 with 14.2 per cent of views and SBS with 7.1 per cent of views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
42.6%21.5%14.2%14.6%7.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE QLD V NSW 3RD -MATCHNine Network1,476,000
2SEVEN NEWSeven Network962,000
3SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network897,000
4NINE NEWSNine Network771,000
5NINE NEWSNine Network714,000
6STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE QLD V NSW 3RD -PRENine Network693,000
7ABC NEWS-EVNine Network668,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network587,000
9STATE OF ORIGIN RUGBY LEAGUE QLD V NSW 3RD -POSTNine Network545,000
10UTOPIA-EVABC TV498,000

