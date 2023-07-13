Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Dead Rubber Sees Viewer Numbers Slide 25%

Views for State of Origin, shown on Nine, dropped by around 25 per cent for the final game of the three-part series last night.

Numbers peaked at 1,476,000 metro viewers last night, which still blew anything else on TV last night out of the water (the next most-watched entertainment show of the night was Seven’s The Chase which had 548,000 views).

However it was a far cry from the second game of the series which got 1,833,000 views. This was not Nine’s fault, but rather the fault of NSW who lost the first two games of the series against the Maroons, making yesterday’s game (entertaining) dead rubber.

Elsewhere, ABC’s Utopia continued to do well, bringing in 498,000 views.

Overall, it was a win for Nine with 42.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 21.5 per cent of views, the ABC with 14.6 per cent of views, Network 10 with 14.2 per cent of views and SBS with 7.1 per cent of views.

