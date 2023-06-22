Wednesday TV Ratings: Nearly Two MILLION Aussies Watch The Maroons Crush The Blues In State Of Origin

There was a clear and obvious winner in the ratings battle last night as nearly 2 million viewers signed up to watch the Queensland Maroons seal their State Of Origin II victory on Nine.

It was a clear victory for the Maroons as they beat the New South Wales Blue 32-6. The winners were clear from the off with Queensland up 10-0 at half time, despite having possession for less than half of the match.

The crushing defeat means that the Maroons have already won the three-part series, taking a lot of the gravity out of the third match of the series which will be going ahead on the 12th of July.

As many as 1,833,000 metro viewers watched the game live, nearly double the next most-watched show on TV.

Numbers were good for the pre and post match coverage. A total of 915,000 metro viewers watched the pre-match coverage, whilst 668,000 watched the post-match coverage.

Nine was the clear winner in the ratings draw with an audience share of 48.1 per cent, followed by Seven with 19.9 per cent, the ABC with 13.9 per cent, Network 10 with 11.8 per cent and SBS with 6.2 per cent.

Meanwhile in entertainment, Seven’s The Chase had 565,000 views and the ABC Utopia picked up 474,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 48.1% 19.9% 11.8% 13.9% 6.2%