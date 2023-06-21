Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious

It was a good day for Australian cricket yesterday as the home team emerge victorious against the Brits in a two wicket win!

Despite the cause for celebration, rain meant that the match was postponed by several hours and wasn’t broadcast until midnight Australia time. In the hours prior, Nine was forced to broadcast repeat videos. Viewing figures for the Ashes came in at a peak of 302,000, half that of Monday night.

Even in the face of rain, Nine still came out as the winner last night with a 34.8 per cent market share. Seven had a 24.9 per cent audience share, followed by Network 10 with 17 per cent, the ABC with 14.8 per cent and SBS with 8.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, in entertainment, Seven’s The Chase came out as the top-performing show with 598,000 metro viewers. Home and Away pulled in 501,000 views, MasterChef Australia had 448,000 views and Nine’s Parental Guidance had 411,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 34.8% 24.9% 17.0% 14.8% 8.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 962,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 923,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 795,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 761,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 640,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 598,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 567,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 501,000 9 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUES Network 10 448,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 429,000