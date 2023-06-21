Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious

Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was a good day for Australian cricket yesterday as the home team emerge victorious against the Brits in a two wicket win!

Despite the cause for celebration, rain meant that the match was postponed by several hours and wasn’t broadcast until midnight Australia time. In the hours prior, Nine was forced to broadcast repeat videos. Viewing figures for the Ashes came in at a peak of 302,000,  half that of Monday night.

Even in the face of rain, Nine still came out as the winner last night with a 34.8 per cent market share. Seven had a 24.9 per cent audience share, followed by Network 10 with 17 per cent, the ABC with 14.8 per cent and SBS with 8.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, in entertainment, Seven’s The Chase came out as the top-performing show with 598,000 metro viewers. Home and Away pulled in 501,000 views, MasterChef Australia had 448,000 views and Nine’s Parental Guidance had 411,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
34.8%24.9%17.0%14.8%8.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network962,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network923,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network795,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network761,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network640,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network598,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV567,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven Network501,000
9MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA TUESNetwork 10448,000
107.30-EVABC TV429,000

