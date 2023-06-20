Monday TV Ratings: Turbulent Day At The Ashes Helps Nine Come Up Stumps

Monday TV Ratings: Turbulent Day At The Ashes Helps Nine Come Up Stumps
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Another wild day of cricket has left the Australian team needing 174 runs in order to win the first test match for this year’s Ashes.

The 618,000 metro viewers who signed up to watch day four of the match were not disappointed as the rivalry between Australia and England continued to heat up.

Despite winning views it was not the most-watched entertainments how of the day with Seven’s The Chase just nabbing the top spot at 647,000 views. Meanwhile Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in 515,000 metro views.

MasterChef had 493,000 views and  Home and Away had 479,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 37.8 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 22.0 per cent, Network 10 with 17.2 per cent, the ABC with 16.7 per cent and SBS with 6,3 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
37.8%22.0%17.2%16.7%6.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network1,036,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network955,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network860,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network835,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network660,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network647,000
7THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -DNine Network618,000
8ABC NEWS-EVABC TV606,000
9HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10515,000
10THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D4Nine Network511,000

ashes

