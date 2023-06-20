Monday TV Ratings: Turbulent Day At The Ashes Helps Nine Come Up Stumps

Another wild day of cricket has left the Australian team needing 174 runs in order to win the first test match for this year’s Ashes.

The 618,000 metro viewers who signed up to watch day four of the match were not disappointed as the rivalry between Australia and England continued to heat up.

Despite winning views it was not the most-watched entertainments how of the day with Seven’s The Chase just nabbing the top spot at 647,000 views. Meanwhile Network 10’s Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in 515,000 metro views.

MasterChef had 493,000 views and Home and Away had 479,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 37.8 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 22.0 per cent, Network 10 with 17.2 per cent, the ABC with 16.7 per cent and SBS with 6,3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 37.8% 22.0% 17.2% 16.7% 6.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,036,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 955,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 860,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 835,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 660,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 647,000 7 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1 -D Nine Network 618,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 606,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 515,000 10 THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D4 Nine Network 511,000