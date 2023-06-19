Sunday TV Ratings: Dancing With The Stars Shimmies To Entertainment Win
Seven’s Dancing With The Stars returned to screens last night as 14 celebrities began their campaign to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.
This year’s stars include Home And Away’s Emily Weir, Australian landscape designer and television presenter, Charlie Albone and Former MasterChef judge Matt Preston.
The show’s launch was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with as many as 647,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.
Whilst Seven won the entertainment crown, Nine was the overall winner of the night with a large 38.7 per cent of views.
It was largely helped out by the Ashes as England and Australia competed in a test session. More than 634,000 viewers signed up to watch the rainy match.
Meanwhile Network 10’s MasterChef pulled in 431,000 metro views, followed by ABC’s Grand Designs with 401,000 views.
Nine’s Parental Guidance pulled in 375,000 views.
Following Nine, Seven had 26.4 per cent of views, followed by Network 10 with 15.6 per cent of views, teh ABC with 12.8 per cent of views and SBS with 6.5 per cent of views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|38.7%
|26.4%
|15.6%
|12.8%
|6.5%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|888,000
|2
|NINE NEWS SUNDAY
|Nine Network
|829,000
|3
|DANCING WITH THE STARS – LAUNCH
|Seven Network
|647,000
|4
|THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -SESSION 1
|Nine Network
|634,000
|5
|60 MINUTES
|Nine Network
|582,000
|6
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|567,000
|7
|MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA SUN
|Network 10
|431,000
|8
|GRAND DESIGNS REVISITED-EV
|ABC TV
|401,000
|9
|PARENTAL GUIDANCE -SUN
|Nine Network
|375,000
|10
|THE MID-YEAR ASHES: FIRST TEST -ENG V AUS -LUNCH -D3 N
|Nine Network
|368,000
Please login with linkedin to commentashes Dancing With The Stars TV Ratings
Latest News
B&T’s Melburnian Breakfast Club With Bupa & Tealium
B&T’s Breakfast Club headed to Melbourne and what we lacked in AFL smalltalk we made up for in poached eggs smalltalk.
AANA Responds To “Unnecessary” Calls To Ban Junk Food Ads Aimed At Kids
The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has acknowledged community concern about child obesity, but blanket bans on advertising for some parts of the food and beverage industry are not going to solve the problem and will lead to job losses during difficult economic times. Reducing childhood obesity is an important issue that requires a […]
Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins Joins the Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Have you been loving The Growth D_stillery’s video series thus far? All from B&T’s very own recent conference extraordinaire, Cannes In Cairns? So far the video series has hosted such industry luminaires as B&T’s own Dave Hovenden, the wonderful Jane Caro and MONA’s director of marketing and communications, David Brammall. And we’ve got an absolute […]
Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership
Mitsubishi Electric Australia has announced that it has joined the Dolphins NRL club as official air conditioning and refrigeration partners. Company executive director and general manager Zane Barron said he is thrilled to be announcing this partnership with the Dolphins. The addition of the Dolphins as the second Brisbane franchise in the NRL has been […]
The Matildas Brand: Doing It Their Way
Creative design agency Hulsbosch has worked closely over a number of years with Football Australia. Now, with a month out from FIFA Womens World Cup 2023, the agency’s client strategy director, Carolyn Pitt, talks on how the women’s team’s built one of the biggest brands in the land… The countdown is on for the commencement […]
Dementia Support Australia Unveils Confronting New National Campaign Via Indie Agency Mindjam
A national campaign featuring a hard-hitting television commercial will be launched this week to increase awareness about help available for people living with dementia experiencing symptoms including aggression, irritability, agitation, vocalisations, and delusions. The “Dementia affects us all” campaign by Dementia Support Australia (DSA) has a special focus on the growing number of people living […]
Key Factors To Consider When Choosing A Customer Data Platform
In this guest post, Damian Williams (lead image), chief technology officer at n3 Hub, says data is the key for any modern marketer and that makes choosing the right customer data platform (CDP) all the more important. Here’s his tips… Of all the resources needed by an organisation’s marketing team, the most important is access […]
Seven Launches Campaign For The Voice Featuring Jason Derulo
Seven launches campaign for The Voice featuring Jason Derulo. That's the singing comp, not the Indigenous referendum.
Victor Corones Joins SBS In Key Ad And Inventory Role
SBS hires investment director, Victor Corones. Presumably he'll be seated upstairs between accounts & the CEO's office.
Intentional Launches New Creative Division
Melbourne independent digital agency, Intentional today announced the launch of a new creative division which will focus on studio user generated content (UGC) and content creation that combines the agency’s media buying team with high performing creative. The new division will allow Intentional to conceptualise and create social media ad campaigns across multiple platforms using […]
Icon Agency Doubles Down On Tech Communications Expertise By Creating New Senior Roles
Icon Agency has boosted its senior leadership team promoting David Radestock to the newly created role of executive director of communications and promoting Carly Vale as the agency’s new business operations director. Formerly director of technology, Radestock’s promotion to executive director sees him lead Icon’s Communications department and its impressive roster of tech clients spearheaded […]
Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Is Officially OPEN
Not another call to vote, you say. Fear not, it's the always convivial Women In Media People's Choice vote.
Spinach Acquires Digital Analytics Agency Digital Balance
In yet further proof of the value of a folate-rich diet, Spinach has acquired analytics agency Digital Balance.
“Looks Like The Lungs Of A Pack A Day Smoker! Nike’s “Mouldy” $260 Recyclable Trainers Cop Rightful Roasting
Happily pay hundreds for jeans that look like they've been attacked by a mower? Why not team them with this hideousness.
Are Media Announces Expanded Partnership With Roy Morgan For Social Media Insights
Are Media partners with Roy Morgan for social media insights. And, presumably, delicious scones recipes, too.
Stan Extends Lionsgate Partnership With Multi-Year Deal
Stan has expanded its partnership with Hollywood studio Lionsgate with a multi-year deal which includes first-run dramas, as well as premium catalogue TV series and films such as Mad Men, La La Land and Twilight. The extended partnership will see the renewal of Lionsgate television series and blockbuster films. The agreement is Stan’s latest major partnership […]
2023 Logie Awards: Hamish Blake, Julia Morris & Leigh Sales To Battle It Out For Gold
This year's Logie nominations are in &, as anticipated, 10's gagging of Lisa Wilkinson appears to have worked a treat.
Australian Institute Of Company Directors Appoints 3Forward For Media Duties
Why does it feel the Institute Of Company Directors would have a whiff of wood polish & a robust drinks trolley?
VMO Launches Aussie-First Digital Creative DCOOH Tool
VMO unveils latest acronym to the lexicon with the unveiling of DCOOH. Be one of the first to experience it here.
“F**cking Grifters!” Spotify Exec Slams Harry And Meghan After $29mn Podcast Deal Is Scrapped
Harry & Meghan have been labelled a pair of "f**cking grifters!" And this time it's not come from Queen Camilla either.
JCDecaux Unveils Report Into Connecting With Gen Z Consumers
JCDecaux unveils study into Gen Zs. Unsurprisingly, it's also favourable of OOH as a medium to connect with said group.
Australia’s Radio Newcomer Disrupt Radio Makes Waves With Star-Studded Debut
Australia’s newest radio station Disrupt Radio has announced it will officially launch onto the airwaves on Monday June 26, 2023, spearheaded by international entrepreneur and business maverick Sir Bob Geldof, alongside some of Australia’s most inspiring personalities. Featuring a diverse lineup of celebrity hosts, Disrupt Radio delivers daily talk programming and content via DAB+ digital […]
GroupM Launches Responsible Journalism Initiative
GroupM launches responsible journalism initiative. B&T'll take our lack of an invitation as the insult it was intended.
Publicis Media Names Two Senior Client Leads For Adobe Account
Publicis Media names its client leads for the Adobe account. Ironically, delivers poorly Photoshopped press photo.
MAGNA Unveils Its Annual Global Advertising Forecasts
Already fretting about your Christmas bonus? Let this forecast crystal ball if it's Fiji or Forster for the holidays.
The Maroons Get Personalised Plates On Their Jerseys Courtesy Of Publicis Red Lion
Queensland set out to confirm the state's prowess for rugby league, melanomas and a rum no one ever seems to drink.
Forbes Australia Releases Its Biggest Issue To Date
Forbes announces new monster issue. Could also possibly be used as a rolled-up spanking device.
The Chaser’s Chris Taylor Talks Fatherhood In LiSTNR’s Birth, Baby and Beyond
Are you a sleep-deprived new father? Well, hopefully you can stay awake long enough for this new daddy podcast.
Colin Fassnidge Stars For Thinkerbell’s Latest Work For Guinness
Guinness is the perfect way to cutback on your alcohol consumption, given it takes most pubs 45-minutes to pour one.
B&T’s Ultimate Form Guide For The Cannes Lions For ANZ
The B&T team is in Cannes and, in what can best be described as a case of 'quelle surprise', has even filed a story!
Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia
Mark Zuckerberg announced this morning that Instagram is expanding its broadcast channels globally – including to Australia. This update will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool creators can use to help followers stay in-the-know with the […]
IAS Launches Its Quality Attention Measurement Product
Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS’s unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns. […]
Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl
Here are B&T's three top takeouts from Thrive's 'Decades Ahead'. Well, four if you include the delicious mini quiches.
2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History
The latest campaign from 2degrees and TBWA\NZ ‘Value for the Ages’ takes us back to 536 AD, the worst year in human history, to show how great value from 2degrees can make even the toughest of times marginally better. 2degrees has been fighting for fair to offer New Zealanders great value from the very beginning, […]
Bandai Namco Entertainment Appoints Sling & Stone To Launch FINAL FANTASY XVI In Australia
Here's some exciting news for all PlayStation fanatics. Just don't get the wobbles from all the insomnia and Monster.
Funlab & DDB Melbourne Use AI-Generated Video To Ridicule Office Parties
There's really only three sorts of office parties. Staid & boring. Rollicking boozy fun. Unwanted pregnancy & a sacking.