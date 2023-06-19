Sunday TV Ratings: Dancing With The Stars Shimmies To Entertainment Win

Seven’s Dancing With The Stars returned to screens last night as 14 celebrities began their campaign to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

This year’s stars include Home And Away’s Emily Weir, Australian landscape designer and television presenter, Charlie Albone and Former MasterChef judge Matt Preston.

The show’s launch was the most-watched entertainment show of last night with as many as 647,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Whilst Seven won the entertainment crown, Nine was the overall winner of the night with a large 38.7 per cent of views.

It was largely helped out by the Ashes as England and Australia competed in a test session. More than 634,000 viewers signed up to watch the rainy match.

Meanwhile Network 10’s MasterChef pulled in 431,000 metro views, followed by ABC’s Grand Designs with 401,000 views.

Nine’s Parental Guidance pulled in 375,000 views.

Following Nine, Seven had 26.4 per cent of views, followed by Network 10 with 15.6 per cent of views, teh ABC with 12.8 per cent of views and SBS with 6.5 per cent of views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 38.7% 26.4% 15.6% 12.8% 6.5%