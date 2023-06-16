Thursday TV Ratings: It’s A Win For Seven & The Chase

It was a win for Seven last night as The Chase and the AFL took the two top spots for non-news programmes.

A total of 536,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show, whilst 424,000 viewers watched as Power beat Cats in an 11-straight win.

The two shows helped Seven to an easy win with a 33.0 per cent channel share for yesterday. It was followed by Nine with 25.9 per cent, Network 10 with 17.8 per cent, the ABC with 14.8 per cent and SBS with 8.4 per cent.

Also in the top ten for non-news was Nine’s Hot Seat with 406,000 metro views and Network 10’s MasterChef with 384,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven news was the most-watched show of last night with 867,000 views, followed by Nine News with 774,000 views.

Outside of the top ten, Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 374,000 views, Nine’s Paramedics pulled in 279,000 views and Network 10’s The Project had 265,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.9% 33.0% 17.8% 14.8% 8.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 867,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 846,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 774,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 766,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 601,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 536,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 512,000 8 SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Seven Network 424,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 406,000 10 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURS Network 10 384,000