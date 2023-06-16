Thursday TV Ratings: It’s A Win For Seven & The Chase

Sofia Geraghty
It was a win for Seven last night as The Chase and the AFL took the two top spots for non-news programmes.

A total of 536,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the quiz show, whilst 424,000 viewers watched as Power beat Cats in an 11-straight win.

The two shows helped Seven to an easy win with a 33.0 per cent channel share for yesterday. It was followed by Nine with 25.9 per cent, Network 10 with 17.8 per cent, the ABC with 14.8 per cent and SBS with 8.4 per cent.

Also in the top ten for non-news was Nine’s Hot Seat with 406,000 metro views and Network 10’s MasterChef with 384,000 metro views.

Overall, Seven news was the most-watched show of last night with 867,000 views, followed by Nine News with 774,000 views.

Outside of the top ten, Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 374,000 views, Nine’s Paramedics pulled in 279,000 views and Network 10’s The Project  had 265,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
25.9%33.0%17.8%14.8%8.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network867,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network846,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network774,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network766,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network601,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network536,000
7ABC NEWS-EVABC TV512,000
8SEVEN’S AFL: THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALLSeven Network424,000
9HOT SEATNine Network406,000
10MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA THURSNetwork 10384,000

