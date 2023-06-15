Wednesday TV Ratings: Utopia Fever Continues, Travel Guides Comes Top

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
ABC’s Utopia continued to do well last night with 557,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the satirical government-focused comedy.

The show was welcomed back with open arms last week after a lengthy three year hiatus.

It was just narrowly picked to the post for the top entertainment show by Nine’s Travel Guides which had 632,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase Australia had 545,000 views and Home And Away had 497,000 views.

ABC’s The Weekly With Charlie Pickering had 418,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 415,000 views.

Seven’s new series Million Dollar Island had 273,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 28.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.4 per cent of views. the ABC with 18.6 per cent of views and SBS with 8.0 per cent of views. tv ratings

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.5%27.4%17.6%18.6%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network901,000
2SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network900,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network834,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network787,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network649,000
6TRAVEL GUIDESNine Network632,000
7UTOPIA-EVABC TV557,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network545,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV532,000
10HOME AND AWAYSeven Network497,000

