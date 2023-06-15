Wednesday TV Ratings: Utopia Fever Continues, Travel Guides Comes Top

ABC’s Utopia continued to do well last night with 557,000 metro viewers signing up to watch the satirical government-focused comedy.

The show was welcomed back with open arms last week after a lengthy three year hiatus.

It was just narrowly picked to the post for the top entertainment show by Nine’s Travel Guides which had 632,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase Australia had 545,000 views and Home And Away had 497,000 views.

ABC’s The Weekly With Charlie Pickering had 418,000 views and Network 10’s MasterChef had 415,000 views.

Seven’s new series Million Dollar Island had 273,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 28.5 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 27.4 per cent of views. the ABC with 18.6 per cent of views and SBS with 8.0 per cent of views. tv ratings

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 27.4% 17.6% 18.6% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 901,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 900,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 834,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 787,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 649,000 6 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 632,000 7 UTOPIA-EV ABC TV 557,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 545,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 532,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 497,000